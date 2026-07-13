Pune Moshi Building Collapse: Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner Orders Probe
PCMC Commissioner has directed that notices be issued to the municipal corporation's Environment Department and the contractor to fix responsibilities.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a probe after nine people died in the building collapse at the Moshi garbage depot.
PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has directed to issue notices to the municipal corporation's environment department as well as the concerned contractor, Antony Lara Renewable.
Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) have been registered for the deaths of nine people, who were trapped under the debris and died after the waste-to-energy plant building in Moshi, collapsed on July 8.
Since then the enraged relatives and political parties had demanded an inquiry, as documents showed disparity in the sanctioned proposed plans for this building and illegal two additional floor that were constructed. A total of 14 people were trapped inside the building when it collapsed.
A meeting of senior municipal corporation officials was held on July 12 in the wake of the incident at the Moshi garbage depot. During the meeting, Commissioner Suryawanshi ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident. Additional Commissioners Kuldeep Jangam, Trupti Sandbhor, and Vikrant Bagade, along with Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar and officials from various departments, attended the meeting.
Furthermore, the PCMC Commissioner has directed the concerned officials to immediately issue notices to fix responsibility in this matter. The committee is expected to look into the specific causes of the incident and any potential negligence.
After incessant rains lashed Pune on July 8, at around 1:30 pm, a massive heap of garbage collapsed on the administrative building under the 'Waste-to-Energy' project. There were 22 employees inside this building at the time of the accident and one person was present near the garbage heap adjacent to it. All got trapped and rescue operations began immediately. From July 8 to July 22, efforts were on to rescue the people trapped under the mountain of garbage and concrete debris.
Initially, five persons managed to escape on their own from the building. Subsequently, the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the PMRDA fire brigade, and the police administration jointly launched a rescue operation on a war footing. Pressure was mounting on PCMC as relatives demanded an inquiry and were looking for answers regarding the cause of this tragedy.
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