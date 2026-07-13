ETV Bharat / state

Pune Moshi Building Collapse: Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner Orders Probe

Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner orders probe into the death of nine workers after the building collapse at Moshi garbage depot ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a probe after nine people died in the building collapse at the Moshi garbage depot.

PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has directed to issue notices to the municipal corporation's environment department as well as the concerned contractor, Antony Lara Renewable.

Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) have been registered for the deaths of nine people, who were trapped under the debris and died after the waste-to-energy plant building in Moshi, collapsed on July 8.

Since then the enraged relatives and political parties had demanded an inquiry, as documents showed disparity in the sanctioned proposed plans for this building and illegal two additional floor that were constructed. A total of 14 people were trapped inside the building when it collapsed.