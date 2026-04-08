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Pune Mental Hospital Under Fire Over Filthy Conditions, Patients Allegedly Forced To Do Cleaning Work

According to reports, the hospital premises are in poor hygiene conditions with foul odour.

Pune Mental Hospital
Patients were allegedly forced to do cleaning work in Mental Hospital in Pune (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pune: Serious allegations of poor hygiene, mismanagement, and exploitation of patients have been reported at the government-run Yerawada Regional Mental Hospital.

According to reports, the hospital premises are in poor hygiene conditions with foul odour. Shockingly, instead of being provided proper care and facilities, patients are allegedly being made to do various tasks due to staff negligence.

Pune Mental Hospital Under Fire Over Filthy Conditions, Patients Allegedly Forced To Do Cleaning Work
Pune Mental Hospital Under Fire Over Filthy Conditions, Patients Allegedly Forced To Do Cleaning Work (ETV Bharat)

Currently, around 920 patients are undergoing treatment across 15 wards at the facility. It has been alleged that patients are being asked to clean toilets, handle waste, and perform sanitation-related duties. In addition, they are reportedly made to transport clothes using carts and even assist in carrying food within the hospital premises.

Pune Mental Hospital Under Fire Over Filthy Conditions, Patients Allegedly Forced To Do Cleaning Work
Pune Mental Hospital Under Fire Over Filthy Conditions, Patients Allegedly Forced To Do Cleaning Work (ETV Bharat)

Social activists have raised objections and said that such conditions not only violate patient dignity but also hinder their recovery. They have demanded for immediate cognisance of the matter from Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Pune Mental Hospital
Pune Mental Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Responding to the allegations, hospital superintendent Srinivas Kolod said that action had previously been taken against staff members found guilty of irregularities and some members were even suspended. "Strict action will continue against employees found negligent, including those making patients work," he said.

He further added that since assuming charge, efforts have been made to improve the hospital’s functioning, but it requires cooperation from all stakeholders to better the conditions for patients.

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TAGGED:

MENTAL HEALTH CARE
HOSPITAL NEGLIGENCE
MENTAL HEALTH PATIENTS
HOSPITAL STAFF NEGLIGENCE
YERAWADA MENTAL HOSPITAL

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