ETV Bharat / state

Pune Man 'Kills' Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair; Vanishes Body In 'Drishyam' Style

Jadhav has confessed to the crime and said he was influenced by the movie. "On October 28, he had filed a missing person's complaint about Sammer at the Warje-Malwadi police station, based on which an investigation started. While questioning, his replies made the police more suspicious," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sambhaji Kadam said.

A resident of Swami Sankul Apartment near the Talathi office in Shivane, Sameer Punjabrao Jadav owns an automobile garage and has a diploma in automobile engineering. Anjali Sammer Jadhav(38), his wife, was a teacher at a private school, police said.

Pune: In what can be a reenact of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam, a 42-year-old man was arrested by Warje-Malwadi police in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly killing his wife after suspecting her character and attempting to destroy the evidence by burning her body.

"Although the case was subsequently transferred to the Rajgad police station, Warje-Malwadi police continued with their investigation. A thorough examination of CCTV footage of the area from where she went missing convinced police that something worse had happened to her. When her husband was called again for questioning, he confessed to the crime and revealed the entire matter," he added.

Jadhav had suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair for the past few years. "Sometimes I would see their chats on her mobile. Because of this, we had many arguments in the past one and a half years. Whenever I tried to check her, she would always say that she would never do it again. But she continued with the affair. That is why I decided to break up with her a month ago," he told the police.

Police said Jadhav had rented a godown at Gogalwadi Phata in Shindewadi and kept an iron box, two sacks and wood ready. He took his wife to the godown on October 26 and strangled her. After ensuring her death, he placed the body in an iron box, poured petrol on it and set it afire. Subsequently, the ashes were thrown into a river and scrapped the iron box, Kadam said.