ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Man Blames Wife, In-Laws Of Harassment In 'Suicide Video'; Seven Booked

Pune: Maharashtra Police have booked five persons in Pune for allegedly harassing and mentally torturing a man, which resulted in his death by suicide.

Officials said the accused included his wife and in-laws, as the deceased recorded a video detailing the ordeal he was subjected to and sent it to a friend before taking the extreme step.

“We have filed a case of abetment to suicide against seven people, including the wife, but arrested only five persons so far,” they said.

Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad (20), originally from Malegaon in Nashik district, lived in the Jambhulwadi area of Pune. He had a dispute with his wife, Karimunnisha aka Nisha Khan.