Maharashtra Man Blames Wife, In-Laws Of Harassment In 'Suicide Video'; Seven Booked
Pune police booked seven, including the wife and in-laws, for harassment following a man's suicide. The victim recorded a video accusing them before ending life.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Pune: Maharashtra Police have booked five persons in Pune for allegedly harassing and mentally torturing a man, which resulted in his death by suicide.
Officials said the accused included his wife and in-laws, as the deceased recorded a video detailing the ordeal he was subjected to and sent it to a friend before taking the extreme step.
“We have filed a case of abetment to suicide against seven people, including the wife, but arrested only five persons so far,” they said.
Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad (20), originally from Malegaon in Nashik district, lived in the Jambhulwadi area of Pune. He had a dispute with his wife, Karimunnisha aka Nisha Khan.
Police said that Nisha and her family had subjected Saad to repeated harassment. “Saad recorded a video on his phone on Thursday in which he named seven people, including Nisha, and accused them of harassment. He sent the video to a friend in Malegaon and died by suicide,” they said.
Following the incident, he was admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state but passed away while undergoing treatment. Sub-Inspector Waghmare is leading the investigation into the death, and a thorough inquiry into the entire case is currently underway.
A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Nisha, Sarwar alias Kaif Khan, Reshma Kamrukhan, Shama Javed Sheikh, Javed Sheikh, Atharva Kale, and Ishita, while five of them have already been arrested.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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