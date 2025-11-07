ETV Bharat / state

Pune Land Scam Case: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Denies Allegations Against Son

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday denied reports of his son and his business partner's alleged involvement in the illegal land purchase in Pune.

"I did not violate the rules. If I had known about the purchase of the land, I would have refrained from it," he told reporters. He said a five-member committee has been formed by the government to investigate the matter. "After the inquiry is over, everything will be clear," Pawar said.

He said allegations levelled against him by the Opposition were 'baseless'. "There was no truth in it. A white paper was issued on the matter.," he said, adding the Opposition still deliberately is targeting him on the issue.

He said, "After the issue cropped up, I called the Chief Minister who was in Nagpur, I told him that I will cooperate with the investigation." The Deputy CM further said, "The committee appointed by the government to probe the Rs 300 crore deal will submit its report within a month".

"The registration of documents related to the deal was cancelled, and affidavit to this effect were submitted to the authorities", the NCP chief said, adding that not a rupee had changed hands in the deal.

The committee is headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue, Stamps and Registration Department Vikas Kharge and comprises five members including Pune Divisional Commissioner, Jamabandi Commissioner and Director Land Records, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune District Collector and Joint Secretary of Stamps Department, informed Pawar.