Pune Land Scam: Activist Alerted Authorities In June About 'Illegal' Waiver To Parth Pawar's Firm

Pune: A Pune-based social activist had alerted the joint district registrar that stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal was illegally waived, seeking action just 15 days after the sale deed was executed by Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, is also a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP. A Rs 300 crore deal for the sale of a 40-acre plot in the upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP has triggered a political slugfest since the land belongs to the government and the requisite stamp duty was waived. Moreover, Opposition parties alleged that the land in question is worth Rs 1,800 crore.

On May 20, the sale deed of the land in Mundhwa was executed, and Dinkar Kotkar, the 60-year-old founder-president of Chhava Kamgar Union, had written to the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) office on June 5 stating that the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore had been waived. He had pointed out that the exemption was given wrongfully.

In the first information report (FIR), Joint District Registrar (JDR) Santosh Hingane, who is the complainant in the case, confirmed the receipt of a letter from Kotkar.

He also stated that during the scrutiny of the complaint application, it was found that the sale deed for the Mundhwa land had been executed by altering official records.