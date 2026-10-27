ETV Bharat / state

Pune Institute Drops Activist Umar Khalid's Book From Library To Avoid 'Misunderstanding Or Unrest'

Pune: The Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has removed a book written by jailed activist Umar Khalid from its library after a social media post objected to its listing as a new addition.

The institute, an autonomous body under the Union Education Ministry, on Monday said it removed the book, 'Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power', from its library to avoid "any misunderstanding or unrest".

The book is based on Khalid's PhD research, which examines two centuries of state formation, colonial rule, and tribal-state power relations in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand, with a primary focus on the Ho community.

The institute, in a statement, said its book collection is built through recommendations from IISER members and a committee that oversees the library's functioning.

"On average, over 50 books from various areas are routinely added every month to the library. Regarding the book in question (written by Khalid), as soon as the matter was brought to the attention of institute authorities, it was decided to retract the book as a precaution in order to avoid any misunderstanding or unrest. The institute will examine what further action or steps can be taken," the statement said.