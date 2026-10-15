ETV Bharat / state

Villagers In Maharashtra's Alandi Threaten Protest As Mass Fish Deaths Occur Again In Indrayani River

Concerns of pollution in the Indrayani River increase as thousands of dead fish and stench were reported in Gopalpura in Alandi, Pune ( ETV Bharat )

Alandi: A large number of fish were found dead along the coast of the Indrayani River in the holy town of Alandi in Pune, raising concerns over increasing pollution in the river. Local residents and farmers alleged that the assurances given to them regarding the cleaning up of the river were not fulfilled.

According to sources, hundreds of fish have died since Wednesday due to highly contaminated water in the river. The accumulation of dead fish in the riverbed has resulted in a foul stench for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

This incident has been recurring and has sparked immense anger among the local residents. The villagers of Alandi have threatened the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to curb the pollution, or else they will bring a pile of dead fish and dump it at the Board’s office.

"Thousands of fish have been dying for a few months, which tells us of the severe pollution of the Indrayani River. This problem isn't restricted to Alandi. This is the scenario in Moshi, Dehu, right down to Tulapur. The civic administration and PCB have failed to take concrete steps. We have raised this issue and even the farmers protested. They divert our attention and always give false assurances. This time, however, we are serious, and we will just pick up these fish and take them to their offices so they will understand the menace we are facing," said Nisar Sayyed, a resident.

Water safety concerns

The Indrayani River originates near Kurvande village near Lonavala, a hill station located in the Sahyadri ranges (Western Ghats) and holds immense religious significance, ending as it merges into the Bhima River at Tulapur in Pune. Devotees from across the state travel to Alandi all through the year to visit the river, which flows through the sacred land associated with Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

However, the pollution of the river has become a critical issue over the past several years. Citizens have expressed deep concern, noting that the accumulation of waste, the discharge of sewage, and the presence of pollutants are severely damaging the river’s natural ecosystem.