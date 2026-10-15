Villagers In Maharashtra's Alandi Threaten Protest As Mass Fish Deaths Occur Again In Indrayani River
Villagers said they will just pick up these fish and take it to pollution control board office for them to understand the problem which prevails
Published : October 15, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST|
Updated : October 15, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Alandi: A large number of fish were found dead along the coast of the Indrayani River in the holy town of Alandi in Pune, raising concerns over increasing pollution in the river. Local residents and farmers alleged that the assurances given to them regarding the cleaning up of the river were not fulfilled.
Religious importance of Indrayani river
According to sources, hundreds of fish have died since Wednesday due to highly contaminated water in the river. The accumulation of dead fish in the riverbed has resulted in a foul stench for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
This incident has been recurring and has sparked immense anger among the local residents. The villagers of Alandi have threatened the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to curb the pollution, or else they will bring a pile of dead fish and dump it at the Board’s office.
"Thousands of fish have been dying for a few months, which tells us of the severe pollution of the Indrayani River. This problem isn't restricted to Alandi. This is the scenario in Moshi, Dehu, right down to Tulapur. The civic administration and PCB have failed to take concrete steps. We have raised this issue and even the farmers protested. They divert our attention and always give false assurances. This time, however, we are serious, and we will just pick up these fish and take them to their offices so they will understand the menace we are facing," said Nisar Sayyed, a resident.
Water safety concerns
The Indrayani River originates near Kurvande village near Lonavala, a hill station located in the Sahyadri ranges (Western Ghats) and holds immense religious significance, ending as it merges into the Bhima River at Tulapur in Pune. Devotees from across the state travel to Alandi all through the year to visit the river, which flows through the sacred land associated with Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.
However, the pollution of the river has become a critical issue over the past several years. Citizens have expressed deep concern, noting that the accumulation of waste, the discharge of sewage, and the presence of pollutants are severely damaging the river’s natural ecosystem.
The mass death of fish has once again brought the issue of water quality into the spotlight. The stench from the decaying fish is causing significant distress to both residents and visiting devotees.
Citizens are now demanding a scientific analysis of the river water to determine the exact cause of the fish deaths, identify the contaminants entering the water, and assess the overall level of pollution.
Indrayani River clean-up project or scam?
Crores of rupees have been spent over the last decade on the Indrayani River clean-up project, as the problem of pollution has persisted. The various authorities responsible are the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the PCB and the body of industrial units. Concrete steps have been asked to be taken to ensure industrial waste is not dumped directly into the river without being treated. However, the river continues to be polluted.
Nisar said that though various measures have been promised at different levels, there are no signs of improvement. Villagers have raised questions about the actual benefits of river clean-up projects, for which tenders worth crores of rupees have been issued repeatedly. Despite these expenses and promises, the problem of pollution persists. Villagers have demanded an inquiry into the functioning of the responsible authorities, mainly the civic administration and the PCB.
Citizens demand inquiry
Instead of relying on temporary cleaning drives, citizens have demanded that it is essential to identify the root sources of pollution and implement permanent solutions. They also sought an investigation into the discharge of sewage, potential industrial effluents, and other pollutants. They want all those responsible to be held accountable and brought to book. Further, they have demanded water samples to be sent to a scientific laboratory for testing and to put the results in the public domain.
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