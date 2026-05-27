ETV Bharat / state

Pune’s Government Veterinary Institute Develops Goatpox Vaccine, Set to Reach Farmers Soon

Pune: The Veterinary Biological Products Institute in Aundh, Pune, has developed a vaccine for goatpox. It has become the first government institution in India to receive a licence for producing it. The vaccine is expected to be supplied to livestock owners across the state in the coming weeks.

Goatpox is a contagious disease affecting goats and sheep. Until now, the state government relied on private companies to procure more than one crore vaccine doses annually for livestock vaccination.

Officials said the Pune-based institute has been working on the goatpox vaccine for the past four years. The vaccine has now been successfully developed and is awaiting final clearance from the Centre. Authorities expect it to be administered to animals before the monsoon.

Dr. Yahyakhan Pathan, Joint Commissioner at the Veterinary Biological Products Manufacturing Institute, said the state had earlier depended on private companies for vaccines against both goatpox and lumpy skin disease. The government relied on external suppliers while many animals continued to be affected by the diseases.

He said the institute acquired vaccine technology from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, after which scientists in Pune underwent specialised training before developing the vaccine.

After preparing experimental batches, three samples were sent to the Biological Standardisation Division in Bareilly for quality testing. Field trials were later conducted at five government farms in Maharashtra, where the vaccine was administered to around 500 cattle and 100 buffaloes. The trials were monitored by the National Institute of Virology and central government teams.