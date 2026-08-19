ETV Bharat / state

Girl, 9, Raped And Murdered In Pune; Body Found In Field, Accused Arrested

Pune: A nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered allegedly by her neighbour in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Pimpalwandi village in Junnar tehsil, a police official said, adding that the 25-year-old accused, a daily wager, has been taken into custody.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar called the incident "extremely shocking and unfortunate" and directed the police to conduct a thorough probe and ensure stringent action against the culprit.

Pawar said she would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to have the case tried in a fast-track court. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Singh Gill said the accused and the victim knew each other.

"Both the accused and victim lived in the same neighbourhood and belong to the same community," he said.

At around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, the man went to the girl’s house while she was watching television and lured her away on the pretext of offering her a guava.

Gill said the accused took the girl to a farm nearby, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her.