ETV Bharat / state

Pune Doctor Loses Over Rs 12 Crore In Online Stock Scam

Pune: A 75-year-old doctor from Pune was cheated out of Rs 12.31 crore in an online share trading scam, with fraudsters allegedly coercing him into making multiple investments, police have said.

According to police, the senior citizen received a message from an unidentified number in the last week of January containing a list of “recommended” stocks along with a link.

On clicking the link, he was added to a WhatsApp group where the administrators claimed to be senior executives of a global financial management firm. One of them also purportedly claimed to be an author on stock market dynamics, police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the group was used to build credibility, with members, believed to be part of the racket, posting messages showing substantial profits from investments.