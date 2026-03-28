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Pune Crime: Self-Styled Guru Arrested For Repeated Sexual Assault

Pune Police arrest self-proclaimed godman for sexually assaulting a woman, blackmailing her with photos; the victim came forward after the Kharat case, investigation ongoing.

Pune police nab fake godman accused of repeated assault and blackmail.
Pune police nab fake godman accused of repeated assault and blackmail. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Pune: In a fresh crackdown on self-styled godmen following the arrest of Nashik's Ashok Kharat, Pune Police have arrested another alleged fraud spiritual leader, Rishikesh Vaidya, in connection with a sexual assault case involving a 35-year-old woman.

Vaidya, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru from Vasai in Palghar, was arrested late Friday night in Pimpri after police teams tracked him down. Four teams had been deployed to locate the accused. A case was initially registered at Manikpur Police Station in Vasai but was later transferred to Manjari Police Station in Pune, as the crime first occurred there.

According to police, Vaidya allegedly claimed to be an incarnation of Mahadev. He referred to the survivor as his "Parvati" before sexually assaulting her at hotels in Pune and Vasai.

The complainant, a 35-year-old woman, stated that she first came in contact with Vaidya through the 'Amchi Vasai Foundation'. She said, "After getting acquainted through Facebook, he exploited spirituality to sexually assault me."

In her complaint, the woman alleged, "The first assault took place in early 2023 at a lodge in Pune's Manjari area. He secretly took photographs and used them to blackmail me. In 2025, he again assaulted me at a lodge in Vasai. He used the same threats against me."

Police said the woman came forward after seeing news of the arrest of another accused, Ashok Kharat, which encouraged her to file a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nikhil Pingale said, "We have received a written complaint from the victim. The accused contacted her through social media. He sexually assaulted her in Pune and continued to blackmail her. He later assaulted her again in Vasai. The case has now been transferred to Manjari Police Station."

Officials said Vaidya was posing as a spiritual guru. He was engaging in criminal activities. Police have initiated further investigation into the case.

Also Read:

  1. Bharatpur Man Gets 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In POCSO Case
  2. Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Remanded In Third Sexual Assault Case
  3. Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: Coimbatore Court Sentences Life Imprisonment For All 9 Accused, Orders Rs 85 Lakh Compensation For Victims

TAGGED:

PUNE CRIME
SELF STYLED GURU ARRESTED
RISHIKESH VAIDYA
SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE
SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

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