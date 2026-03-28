ETV Bharat / state

Pune Crime: Self-Styled Guru Arrested For Repeated Sexual Assault

Pune: In a fresh crackdown on self-styled godmen following the arrest of Nashik's Ashok Kharat, Pune Police have arrested another alleged fraud spiritual leader, Rishikesh Vaidya, in connection with a sexual assault case involving a 35-year-old woman.

Vaidya, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru from Vasai in Palghar, was arrested late Friday night in Pimpri after police teams tracked him down. Four teams had been deployed to locate the accused. A case was initially registered at Manikpur Police Station in Vasai but was later transferred to Manjari Police Station in Pune, as the crime first occurred there.

According to police, Vaidya allegedly claimed to be an incarnation of Mahadev. He referred to the survivor as his "Parvati" before sexually assaulting her at hotels in Pune and Vasai.

The complainant, a 35-year-old woman, stated that she first came in contact with Vaidya through the 'Amchi Vasai Foundation'. She said, "After getting acquainted through Facebook, he exploited spirituality to sexually assault me."