ETV Bharat / state

Shots Fired, Murder Accused Attacked With Machetes Outside Court In Pune's Shivajinagar

Pune: A few unidentified men attacked a murder accused with machetes outside the Shivajinagar Court in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. The assailants also fired shots from pistols, though a preliminary examination did not find any gunshot injuries on the victim.

The incident, suspected to be linked to an old dispute, took place in a crowded area. The injured has been identified as Mandar Kiwade, who was booked in a murder case in 2025 and had been released on bail recently.

According to preliminary information, some four assailants attacked Mandar outside the Shivajinagar Court premises around 1.15 pm. He sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Although reports initially suggested that shots had been fired during the attack, doctors treating Kiwade said no visible gunshot injuries had been found during their preliminary examination. Police have identified the suspects and seized two pistols from the spot. Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.

The attack took place outside Shivajinagar Court, where a large number of people, including lawyers and visitors, move throughout the day. The incident has raised concerns among members of the legal community and residents, particularly because it occurred in a busy public area during the day.

Police personnel reached the spot following the incident and began conducting a panchnama as part of the investigation. The recovery of two pistols and the use of a sharp-edged weapon have brought renewed attention to security arrangements in the area.

Who Is Mandar Kiwade?

Mandar Maruti Kiwade was an accused in the murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan, which took place on April 20, 2025, in the Santoshnagar area of Katraj, Pune. The murder was reportedly linked to a dispute over land and money.

Kiwade had been released from prison just four days before the attack. He had visited the Shivajinagar Court on Wednesday for legal proceedings when he was allegedly attacked outside the premises.

Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over Pune's Law And Order

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule expressed concern over the incident and questioned Pune's law-and-order situation.