Shots Fired, Murder Accused Attacked With Machetes Outside Court In Pune's Shivajinagar
The injured man had been released from jail four days earlier in connection with a murder case registered in Pune last year.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Pune: A few unidentified men attacked a murder accused with machetes outside the Shivajinagar Court in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. The assailants also fired shots from pistols, though a preliminary examination did not find any gunshot injuries on the victim.
The incident, suspected to be linked to an old dispute, took place in a crowded area. The injured has been identified as Mandar Kiwade, who was booked in a murder case in 2025 and had been released on bail recently.
According to preliminary information, some four assailants attacked Mandar outside the Shivajinagar Court premises around 1.15 pm. He sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Although reports initially suggested that shots had been fired during the attack, doctors treating Kiwade said no visible gunshot injuries had been found during their preliminary examination. Police have identified the suspects and seized two pistols from the spot. Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.
The attack took place outside Shivajinagar Court, where a large number of people, including lawyers and visitors, move throughout the day. The incident has raised concerns among members of the legal community and residents, particularly because it occurred in a busy public area during the day.
Police personnel reached the spot following the incident and began conducting a panchnama as part of the investigation. The recovery of two pistols and the use of a sharp-edged weapon have brought renewed attention to security arrangements in the area.
Who Is Mandar Kiwade?
Mandar Maruti Kiwade was an accused in the murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan, which took place on April 20, 2025, in the Santoshnagar area of Katraj, Pune. The murder was reportedly linked to a dispute over land and money.
Kiwade had been released from prison just four days before the attack. He had visited the Shivajinagar Court on Wednesday for legal proceedings when he was allegedly attacked outside the premises.
Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over Pune's Law And Order
Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule expressed concern over the incident and questioned Pune's law-and-order situation.
In a post on social media platform X, Sule said it was deeply unfortunate that Pune, once known as a centre of education, the cultural capital and a safe city, was increasingly acquiring a reputation for crime and fear.
She questioned how the attackers managed to assault in broad daylight, particularly when a police outpost, security arrangements and regular police movement were present in the court area.
Describing the court as a 'temple of justice' for ordinary citizens, Sule said people visit such institutions expecting justice and protection. She asked where citizens should turn for security if violent incidents occur even on court premises.
Sule further alleged that criminals no longer appeared to fear the law or the police, given their ability to carry out such attacks in crowded public places.
She also raised concerns over what she described as a rise in incidents involving the 'Koyta' gang, firing, public murders and crimes against women in Pune.
She questioned whether law and order had been maintained in the city and said the situation had become a matter of concern for residents. She further asked who would guarantee the safety of ordinary citizens if people were not secure even in sensitive locations such as court premises.
Questioning the functioning of the police administration and the state Home Department, Sule asked whether the Pune Police and the department had failed to deter criminals.
She said crime could not be controlled through assurances or paperwork alone and demanded that the Pune Police Commissioner and the state Home Department take serious note of the incident.
Sule called for the immediate arrest of all those involved and strict action against them. She also urged the authorities to take concrete steps to restore law and order in Pune so that residents could live without fear.
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