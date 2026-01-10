ETV Bharat / state

Pune Civic Polls: NCP Factions Release Joint Manifesto; Ajit Pawar And Sule Share Dais

The poll document assures tap water supply, easing of traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.

NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule and NCP's Ajit Pawar jointly address the press at the launch of their joint manifesto for Pune, Pimpri civic body polls on January 10, 2026.
NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule and NCP's Ajit Pawar jointly address the press at the launch of their joint manifesto for Pune, Pimpri civic body polls on January 10, 2026. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : January 10, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST

Pune: The NCP, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the NCP (SP), headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, on Saturday released a joint manifesto for the upcoming elections to the Pune municipal corporation.

Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP (SP), shared the dais at a joint press conference, signalling growing proximity between the two factions after a bitter split in 2023.

The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have joined hands for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies. Sule and other NCP (SP) leaders, who had largely remained absent from the campaign so far, were present at the release of the manifesto.

Addressing the gathering, Ajit Pawar said the manifesto focuses on key civic issues in Pune. The poll document assures tap water supply, easing of traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.

He said the manifesto also proposes free travel on PMPML buses and the metro, waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft, and free computer tablets for students.

Despite being in power with the BJP at the state and Centre, Ajit Pawar has been targeting the local BJP leadership, accusing it of derailing the development of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad despite receiving substantial funds from both governments. The BJP was in power in both civic bodies from 2017 to 2022.

