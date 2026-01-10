ETV Bharat / state

Pune Civic Polls: NCP Factions Release Joint Manifesto; Ajit Pawar And Sule Share Dais

NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule and NCP's Ajit Pawar jointly address the press at the launch of their joint manifesto for Pune, Pimpri civic body polls on January 10, 2026. ( ANI )

Pune: The NCP, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the NCP (SP), headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, on Saturday released a joint manifesto for the upcoming elections to the Pune municipal corporation.

Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP (SP), shared the dais at a joint press conference, signalling growing proximity between the two factions after a bitter split in 2023.

The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have joined hands for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies. Sule and other NCP (SP) leaders, who had largely remained absent from the campaign so far, were present at the release of the manifesto.