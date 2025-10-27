ETV Bharat / state

Pune Builder Informs Cancelling Land Deal But Jain Community To Continue Protests Till It's Revoked

Pune: In a major twist to the controversy surrounding Jain Boarding land dispute in Pune, Gokhale Constructions has decided to withdraw from the deal following protests but the members of the Jain community have warned to continue their agitation until it is revoked and ownership restored to its stakeholders.

Earlier, Pune-based Gokhale Constructions had purchased the Jain boarding hostel, Seth Hirachand Nemchand Jain Digambar Boarding, belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, a charitable trust in the Model Colony area of ​​Pune. Jain community has been holding agitations over demands for cancellation of the land deal.

The issue had triggered a political debate after former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar launched a series of allegations against Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, accusing him of having links with the alleged irregularities in the land deal. The MoS, however, had refuted the allegations, clarifying that he was not involved in any way.

On Sunday, in an email, Gokhale Constructions has informed the trust of withdrawing from the deal saying it does not want to hurt the sentiments of the Jain community. However, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetty demanded that the land deal be officially scrapped. He said that their agitation will continue until the name of Jain Boarding is re-registered in the documents.