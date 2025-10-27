Pune Builder Informs Cancelling Land Deal But Jain Community To Continue Protests Till It's Revoked
Agitations have started ever since Pune-based builder Gokhale Constructions purchased a Jain boarding hostel belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, a charitable trust.

Pune: In a major twist to the controversy surrounding Jain Boarding land dispute in Pune, Gokhale Constructions has decided to withdraw from the deal following protests but the members of the Jain community have warned to continue their agitation until it is revoked and ownership restored to its stakeholders.
Earlier, Pune-based Gokhale Constructions had purchased the Jain boarding hostel, Seth Hirachand Nemchand Jain Digambar Boarding, belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, a charitable trust in the Model Colony area of Pune. Jain community has been holding agitations over demands for cancellation of the land deal.
The issue had triggered a political debate after former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar launched a series of allegations against Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, accusing him of having links with the alleged irregularities in the land deal. The MoS, however, had refuted the allegations, clarifying that he was not involved in any way.
On Sunday, in an email, Gokhale Constructions has informed the trust of withdrawing from the deal saying it does not want to hurt the sentiments of the Jain community. However, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetty demanded that the land deal be officially scrapped. He said that their agitation will continue until the name of Jain Boarding is re-registered in the documents.
A meeting was held here on Sunday in the presence of Jain seer, Acharya Shri Gupti Nandiji, under the leadership of Raju Shetty. After this, while Shetty was on his way to Kolhapur, Mos Mohol informed him about the cancellation of the land deal.
Shetty said, "Representatives of 86 organisations from across the country were present at this meeting. It was unanimously decided that the stakeholders involved in this deal should be contacted and requested to cancel this land deal. Gokhale Constructions was requested to cancel the transaction. Mos Muralidhar Mohol called me at 9:30 pm and told that Gokhale Constructions accepted the request and informed the Jain Boarding Trust through mail. They have also requested that Rs 230 crore paid in the transaction be returned."
Shetty further said, "Even though Gokhale Constructions has given a letter cancelling the deal, we want the deal to be revoked. We want the name 'Gokhale Constructions' removed from the property and replaced by 'Jain Boarding'."
