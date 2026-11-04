ETV Bharat / state

Pune Adds New Chapter To Metro Rail Connectivity With Women Operated Pink Line Becoming Operational

Pune: The city of Pune has added a new chapter to its metro rail connectivity. An all women managed Pink Line connecting the Information Technology (IT) hub with its central business district became operational on Wednesday. This is also India's first metro project developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Meanwhile, plans are underway to expand the metro network through four additional corridors.

Known for its educational institutions, IT industry, automobile sector and rich cultural heritage, Pune has also become synonymous with growing traffic congestion. In the last two decades, areas like Hinjewadi, Baner, Balewadi, Kharadi, Magarpatta and Hadapsar have emerged as major IT and commercial hubs. The growing population, immigration and vehicles have resulted in the challenge of developing a public transport system capable of keeping pace with this expansion.

Inauguration Of Pink Line of Pune Metro (ETV Bharat)

The Pink Line connecting Maan-Hinjewadi to District Court near Shivajinagar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, flagging off the service on November 3. The ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with others.

Understanding the project

The Pink Line is a 23.2 km fully elevated corridor having 23 stations developed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,313 crore. Its biggest advantage is the direct connection between Hinjewadi and the heart of the city. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park houses thousands of companies and employs lakhs of professionals who have been facing daily traffic snarls. The metro is expected to offer a reliable alternative. The corridor connects Maan, Hinjewadi Phase 1, Wakad, Balewadi, Aundh, Savitribai Phule Pune University and District Court.

Initially, passenger services will begin at 17 of the 23 stations. The remaining six are scheduled to become operational by January 2027. The metro services will operate from 6 AM to 11.40 PM, with trains running at six-minute intervals during peak hours and 12-minute gap during non-peak hours.

What makes this project special?

This project has been developed in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017 under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model and implemented through the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, a special purpose vehicle established through a joint venture involving TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens Project Ventures.

The project is also being viewed as an experiment that could offer a model for other cities. However, long-term financial viability will depend on passenger numbers, ticket fares and maintenance costs.

Another notable feature is that the entire metro service will be operated by women train operators, marking an important step towards increasing women's participation in public transport.

Around 30% of the project's electricity requirement is expected to be met through solar power. A 7.60 megawatt (MW) solar energy system has been installed, including 6.10 MW at metro stations and 1.50 MW at the depot.

Pune Metro's journey

The first phase, including two corridors, was approved by the Centre in 2016. The first corridor runs from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate, covering 16.5 km with elevated and underground sections. The second connects Vanaz to Ramwadi, covering 14.6 km. It is entirely elevated. The first phase was executed at Rs 11,420 crore by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro). It became fully operational in September 2024.

The second phase comprises four corridors of Vanaz-Chandani Chowk, Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi, Kharadi-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manik Baug. It was approved in June 2025. Together, these lines cover 12.75 km and include 13 stations. It is being executed for Rs 3,626.24 crore. In November 2025, the Union Cabinet approved two more lines. Together, these corridors will cover 31.6 km and include 28 elevated stations at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore.

At the November 3 event, the foundation stone was laid for all four Phase 2 corridors to be built at Rs 13,500 crore. These corridors are expected to connect important residential, commercial and IT hubs, including Kharadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Swargate, Warje, Nanded City and Khadakwasla. They will also integrate with the existing metro network through interchange facilities.