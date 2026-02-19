ETV Bharat / state

Pulwama Man With Fake NIA ID Card Held From Delhi For Duping People With Job Promise

New Delhi: A youth was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly promising jobs to people by using a fake National Investigation Agency (NIA) identity card, police said. A patrol team from the Kotwali Police Station detained Mudassar, a resident of Pulwama, from a suspicious vehicle with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number (JK01L9913) near Delhi Chalo Park, behind the Red Fort area, they added.

A minor boy was also found inside the vehicle, police said, adding that during a search conducted on Wednesday night, a purported NIA identity card was recovered from Mudassar. Upon preliminary verification, the card was found to be fake, as NIA does not issue such identity cards.

Initial findings suggest that the accused used the forged identity to influence people and assure them of jobs. Further investigation revealed that the accused had promised employment in Delhi to a minor boy from an economically disadvantaged family. Taking advantage of the family's financial condition, he allegedly collected an advance payment. The accused and the minor reportedly arrived in Delhi from Kashmir on February 12 and had been staying at a guest house in the Jama Masjid area, police added.