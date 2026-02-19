Pulwama Man With Fake NIA ID Card Held From Delhi For Duping People With Job Promise
Police said Mudassar took a minor from an economically disadvantaged family to Delhi on February 12, promising employment and took an advance payment for that.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A youth was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly promising jobs to people by using a fake National Investigation Agency (NIA) identity card, police said. A patrol team from the Kotwali Police Station detained Mudassar, a resident of Pulwama, from a suspicious vehicle with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number (JK01L9913) near Delhi Chalo Park, behind the Red Fort area, they added.
A minor boy was also found inside the vehicle, police said, adding that during a search conducted on Wednesday night, a purported NIA identity card was recovered from Mudassar. Upon preliminary verification, the card was found to be fake, as NIA does not issue such identity cards.
Initial findings suggest that the accused used the forged identity to influence people and assure them of jobs. Further investigation revealed that the accused had promised employment in Delhi to a minor boy from an economically disadvantaged family. Taking advantage of the family's financial condition, he allegedly collected an advance payment. The accused and the minor reportedly arrived in Delhi from Kashmir on February 12 and had been staying at a guest house in the Jama Masjid area, police added.
According to police, the accused attempted to explore job opportunities through some of his contacts in Delhi, but failed to secure any concrete arrangements. Meanwhile, his movements and conduct raised suspicion, leading to his detention during routine patrolling.
During interrogation, police found contradictions between his claims and the documents submitted by him. This led to closer scrutiny, following which the fake NIA identity card was detected. Police said the accused failed to provide any credible proof of employment arrangements. A joint investigation is currently underway with the special cell, the intelligence bureau, and other agencies.
Deputy commissioner of police Raja Bhatia said, "Given the sensitivity of the case, a joint investigation was conducted in collaboration with the special cell, intelligence bureau, and central agencies. The investigation revealed that the seized ID card bearing NIA details was completely fake, as no such card had been issued by the agency."
An FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under Sections 319(2) and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to cheating by impersonation and possession of forged documents. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused has similarly cheated others and whether more people were involved in the fraud, the DCP added.
