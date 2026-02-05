ETV Bharat / state

Pulses Production Shortfall Rings In Bihar Assembly; Govt Targets Doubling Output In 5 Years

Patna: The issue of severe shortfall of pulses in Bihar, with only around 3 grams of production per capita per year, rang during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, forcing the government to provide details of the steps being taken to increase its cultivation across the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Amarendra Kumar flagged the issue and questioned the government about what it was doing to perk up the production of pulses that constitute a vital source of protein for the people in the state. He added that only 33 percent of the state’s demand was being produced.

Replying to the matter, agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav pointed out that different kinds of pulses were cultivated on 4.48 lakh hectares across the state leading to 3.93 lakh metric tonnes of production.

“Pulses are a very important crop for Bihar and are a priority in the fourth agriculture roadmap of the state. Modern technology and methods are being used to increase the production and Rs 2000 per quintal is being provided to farmers to encourage them to cultivate ‘masoor’ (red lentils), while ‘moong’ (green gram or green legumes) is being encouraged as green food. There is a good progress in the seed replacement rate of the pulses,” Yadav said.

The agriculture minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the self-dependence mission in pulses and the state has been allocated Rs 93.75 crore under it to help the production of better seeds, extend the area under cultivation, processing and value addition of the produce.