Pulses Production Shortfall Rings In Bihar Assembly; Govt Targets Doubling Output In 5 Years
Agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav said different kinds of pulses were cultivated on 4.48 lakh hectares, leading to 3.93 lakh metric tonnes of production.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Patna: The issue of severe shortfall of pulses in Bihar, with only around 3 grams of production per capita per year, rang during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, forcing the government to provide details of the steps being taken to increase its cultivation across the state.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Amarendra Kumar flagged the issue and questioned the government about what it was doing to perk up the production of pulses that constitute a vital source of protein for the people in the state. He added that only 33 percent of the state’s demand was being produced.
Replying to the matter, agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav pointed out that different kinds of pulses were cultivated on 4.48 lakh hectares across the state leading to 3.93 lakh metric tonnes of production.
“Pulses are a very important crop for Bihar and are a priority in the fourth agriculture roadmap of the state. Modern technology and methods are being used to increase the production and Rs 2000 per quintal is being provided to farmers to encourage them to cultivate ‘masoor’ (red lentils), while ‘moong’ (green gram or green legumes) is being encouraged as green food. There is a good progress in the seed replacement rate of the pulses,” Yadav said.
The agriculture minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the self-dependence mission in pulses and the state has been allocated Rs 93.75 crore under it to help the production of better seeds, extend the area under cultivation, processing and value addition of the produce.
“Our aim is to double the production of pulses in the next five years and make Bihar self-dependent in it. It will increase the income of farmers. We will provide all help to encourage the production of pulses,” Yadav added.
The discussion on the question veered towards the Taal area, which is over 1 lakh hectares of low-lying land spread across Patna, Nalanda, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts. It is known as the ‘pulse bowl’ of Bihar with untapped potential and problem of waterlogging after the floods.
RJD MLA from Bodh Gaya, Kumar Sarvjeet, sought to know what the state government was doing to remove waterlogging. Yadav replied that the agriculture department was working with the water resources department (WRD) to address the situation.
“The Taal area is famous for cultivation of pulses. We have started integrated, phase-wise development of the area by removing surplus water. Some water is being conserved to recharge groundwater. The surplus water will also be expelled into the Ganga through the Harohar river. An anti-flood sluice gate will be constructed at Balgudar in Lakhisarai district for the purpose,” WRD minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said in the House.
Assembly speaker Prem Kumar also joined the issue and pointed out that a plan to purchase pulses on minimum support price (MSP) from the farmers has been started with the assistance of the Union government during the ongoing financial year.