Pulse Police Drive In Chhattisgarh Turns Into Mockery As Woman Seen Receiving Oral Drops

Chhattisgarh launched a three-day pulse polio drive on December 21, under which the vaccine was delivered at anganwadi centres or through door-to-door.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:49 PM IST
Balod: An unusual incident of a woman being allegedly administered oral polio drops has come to light on the last day of the drive in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, turning the vaccination drive into mockery.
A photograph has surfaced where a block panchayat chairperson is seen being receiving polio drops from a community health worker. This has become a topic of discussion, with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Balod district, J L Uike questioning how such an unacceptable incident took place.
The Pulse Police campaign was started in Chhattisgarh on December 21 under which, all children under the age of five were administered two polio drops orally to ensure they are protected against poliomyelitis and maintain India's polio-free status. The vaccine was delivered at designated booths and anganwadi centres or through door-to-door.
Upon investigating the photograph, it was found to have been clicked at an anganwadi centre in Dubchera village of Gurur block in Balod district. The woman, who received polio drops, has been identified as Tara Yadav, chairperson of Gurur Janpad Panchayat.
When the CMHO of the district, J L Uike, was contacted for his comments, he said that he was unaware of the incident and asked for the photograph. After seeing the photograph, Uike said he would take cognizance of the matter. How such an unusual thing happened needs to be examined, he added.
According to doctors, oral polio drops are generally not administered to healthy adults and if anyone receives the drops, it typically does not result in adverse effects.
