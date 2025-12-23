ETV Bharat / state

Pulse Police Drive In Chhattisgarh Turns Into Mockery As Woman Seen Receiving Oral Drops

Balod: An unusual incident of a woman being allegedly administered oral polio drops has come to light on the last day of the drive in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, turning the vaccination drive into mockery.

A photograph has surfaced where a block panchayat chairperson is seen being receiving polio drops from a community health worker. This has become a topic of discussion, with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Balod district, J L Uike questioning how such an unacceptable incident took place.

The Pulse Police campaign was started in Chhattisgarh on December 21 under which, all children under the age of five were administered two polio drops orally to ensure they are protected against poliomyelitis and maintain India's polio-free status. The vaccine was delivered at designated booths and anganwadi centres or through door-to-door.