ETV Bharat / state

Rs 400 Cr Puja Bonus To Revive North Bengal Economy, Tea Workers Seek Minimum Wages

Jalpaiguri: Ahead of the Durga Puja, North Bengal's tea belt sees a ray of hope with a 20 per cent bonus announced for tea workers. The business community hopes around Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore will flow into North Bengal's markets due to the bonus, leading to a surge in sales and reviving the area's overall economy.

Tea is a major industry in North Bengal, directly employing several permanent and temporary workers. When this lump sum payment reaches workers ahead of the Durga Puja, the impact extends far beyond the tea garden settlements. Transactions could increase in markets, small shops, clothing stores, footwear and cosmetic outlets, and even in local transport and service sectors associated with the tea gardens, traders said.

This time, state government has issued an advisory regarding payment of a 20 percent puja bonus in tea gardens.

Surge In Sales, Transactions Expected

According to the estimates from various quarters of the tea industry, puja bonuses are likely to reach approximately four lakh permanent and temporary workers employed in nearly 300 tea estates in North Bengal. The total bonus payout is expected to range between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore. However, the actual figure may vary based on the specific number of workers per estate, bonus entitlements, and attendance records, an official said.

In North Bengal, the Dooars region houses around 151 tea estates with 42 in the Terai region and around 86 in the Darjeeling hills. Additionally, there are tea estates located in various parts of North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar. For some workers, the bonus amount could reach Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. However, not every worker will receive the same amount; the final figure depends on estate regulations, applicable wages, work attendance and relevant calculations.

Traders are upbeat that once this money reaches the workers, a significant portion will be spent on puja shopping. Many will use the funds to purchase new clothes for family members as well as essential household items, food and other necessities. Consequently, there is a likelihood of increased cash flow in the market during the festive season.

Tea Workers Demand Minimum Wages

For tea workers, the puja bonus undoubtedly brings relief but are apprehensive about the long-term effectiveness of this one-time payment in the struggle to run a household throughout the year. Some workers complain that managing household expenses is becoming increasingly difficult due to the rising prices of essential commodities.

Tea worker Ganga Chhetri said, "A 20 percent puja bonus is good but it would have been better if a minimum wage system had been implemented. It is difficult to run a household on the current wage of Rs 250."

Another worker Rekha Subba said, "In the past, bonus agreements were reached only after numerous meetings. This time, the government announced a 20 percent bonus, which has benefited us. However, a higher bonus would have been better. The implementation of a minimum wage would have been even more beneficial. We have to cover our children's education expenses with this money, and the price of everything has gone up."

Pratima Tamang, a worker at the Denguajhar tea estate, who received the 20 percent bonus, said the actual amount she received was lower due to calculations based on work attendance. She hopes to use this money for puja shopping and plans to spend the rest to meet her family needs. She too said that the introduction of a minimum wage system would have provided greater benefits to the workers.

Traders Believe Bonus Amount Will Circulate In Local Markets

Leaders of workers' unions believe that the influx of cash into the hands of tea workers will impact the local economy. They pointed out that tea estate workers typically purchase daily essentials from nearby markets, and the volume of these purchases increases significantly during the puja season. Thus, the bonus money can help boost transactions in local markets.