Rs 400 Cr Puja Bonus To Revive North Bengal Economy, Tea Workers Seek Minimum Wages
Puja bonus for four lakh tea workers across 300 tea gardens has brought smiles on the faces of local traders, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Ahead of the Durga Puja, North Bengal's tea belt sees a ray of hope with a 20 per cent bonus announced for tea workers. The business community hopes around Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore will flow into North Bengal's markets due to the bonus, leading to a surge in sales and reviving the area's overall economy.
Tea is a major industry in North Bengal, directly employing several permanent and temporary workers. When this lump sum payment reaches workers ahead of the Durga Puja, the impact extends far beyond the tea garden settlements. Transactions could increase in markets, small shops, clothing stores, footwear and cosmetic outlets, and even in local transport and service sectors associated with the tea gardens, traders said.
This time, state government has issued an advisory regarding payment of a 20 percent puja bonus in tea gardens.
Surge In Sales, Transactions Expected
According to the estimates from various quarters of the tea industry, puja bonuses are likely to reach approximately four lakh permanent and temporary workers employed in nearly 300 tea estates in North Bengal. The total bonus payout is expected to range between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore. However, the actual figure may vary based on the specific number of workers per estate, bonus entitlements, and attendance records, an official said.
In North Bengal, the Dooars region houses around 151 tea estates with 42 in the Terai region and around 86 in the Darjeeling hills. Additionally, there are tea estates located in various parts of North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar. For some workers, the bonus amount could reach Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. However, not every worker will receive the same amount; the final figure depends on estate regulations, applicable wages, work attendance and relevant calculations.
Traders are upbeat that once this money reaches the workers, a significant portion will be spent on puja shopping. Many will use the funds to purchase new clothes for family members as well as essential household items, food and other necessities. Consequently, there is a likelihood of increased cash flow in the market during the festive season.
Tea Workers Demand Minimum Wages
For tea workers, the puja bonus undoubtedly brings relief but are apprehensive about the long-term effectiveness of this one-time payment in the struggle to run a household throughout the year. Some workers complain that managing household expenses is becoming increasingly difficult due to the rising prices of essential commodities.
Tea worker Ganga Chhetri said, "A 20 percent puja bonus is good but it would have been better if a minimum wage system had been implemented. It is difficult to run a household on the current wage of Rs 250."
Another worker Rekha Subba said, "In the past, bonus agreements were reached only after numerous meetings. This time, the government announced a 20 percent bonus, which has benefited us. However, a higher bonus would have been better. The implementation of a minimum wage would have been even more beneficial. We have to cover our children's education expenses with this money, and the price of everything has gone up."
Pratima Tamang, a worker at the Denguajhar tea estate, who received the 20 percent bonus, said the actual amount she received was lower due to calculations based on work attendance. She hopes to use this money for puja shopping and plans to spend the rest to meet her family needs. She too said that the introduction of a minimum wage system would have provided greater benefits to the workers.
Traders Believe Bonus Amount Will Circulate In Local Markets
Leaders of workers' unions believe that the influx of cash into the hands of tea workers will impact the local economy. They pointed out that tea estate workers typically purchase daily essentials from nearby markets, and the volume of these purchases increases significantly during the puja season. Thus, the bonus money can help boost transactions in local markets.
Swapan Sarkar, a tea workers' leader from Jalpaiguri, said, "The tea industry's bonus payouts will inject hundreds of crores of rupees into the market. Tea is one of North Bengal's major industries, and this money will circulate through the hands of four lakh workers. Workers are receiving a higher bonus this year compared to last year. This could lead to increased market investment alongside socio-economic development."
In his view, the infusion of this money into the market after a long period of economic sluggishness could revitalise business activity. The Puja season is particularly crucial for shopkeepers in areas adjacent to tea estates; as workers receive their bonuses and begin shopping, footfall in these markets is expected to rise.
Tea garden worker leader Dhiraj Roy said, "Our current wage is Rs 250. Had a minimum wage system been in place, workers would have had more money in hand. However, we spend our bonus money in local markets; therefore, the infusion of these funds into the market could boost business activity."
Sumit Ghosh, an official from the Tea Association of India, the body representing tea garden owners, confirmed that member gardens have been instructed to pay bonuses to workers in accordance with state government guidelines. He noted that the total bonus payout in the North Bengal tea industry could amount to hundreds of crores of rupees. Such a significant influx of cash into the hands of workers would likely increase market transactions and consumer spending, potentially having a positive impact on business.
Meanwhile, Alipurduar MP and tea worker leader Manoj Tigga stated that while the state government has issued a directive mandating a 20 percent bonus, some gardens have reached out to report their inability to pay at that rate due to financial constraints. He believes that putting money into the hands of workers will stimulate market circulation and could bring about a shift in the local economy. In essence, while the bonus rate has been announced, questions remain regarding its uniform implementation across all gardens. Ensuring that workers in the affected gardens receive their due is now the priority.
Will Bonus Turn The Tide?
For traders in North Bengal, the puja season is a crucial period for business but, a section of traders reports sluggish sales over the past few months. Dilip Saha, secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Merchants' Association, said, "Business conditions are very poor right now. The market has been sluggish for several months, and footfall is low. We hope business will pick up once bonus payments begin in the tea gardens. This impact will be felt not only in Jalpaiguri town but also in the markets surrounding the tea estates."
Traders argue that once workers receive their bonus money, they will first cover essential household expenses before spending on Puja shopping. This spending will circulate money from one shop to another, creating a new flow of transactions within the local economy.
However, there is no guarantee that the entire bonus amount will be spent in the market. Many workers will need to allocate funds for repaying debts, medical treatment, education, and daily living expenses. Consequently, the extent to which business activity accelerates will depend on the actual amount workers receive and their spending patterns, a trader said.
Bonus Alone Don't Strengthen Economy
Amidst the traders' optimism regarding the bonus, Malbazar MLA Shukra Munda has raised questions about long-term financial security. In his view, relying solely on bonuses cannot strengthen the workers' economic backbone; it is crucial to ensure their well-being throughout the year. He stated, "Bonuses alone are not enough to strengthen the backbone of economy. We must ensure the workers' well-being all year round. Alongside addressing the issue of minimum wages, the tea industry itself needs to be revitalised."
While the pre-Puja bonus puts extra cash into the hands of workers, issues such as low wages, the rising cost of living, and disputes over bonuses in certain gardens persist. Without ensuring the industry's long-term stability, a permanent solution to the workers' financial woes cannot be achieved merely through an influx of cash during the festive season.
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