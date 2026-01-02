ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Karaikal Fishermen For Alleged Border Violation

Puducherry: At least eleven fishermen from Karaikal in Puducherry were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing, official sources said on Friday.

The fishermen, including Raja, a resident of Keezhakasakudimedu village near Karaikal, along with 10 others, including Muthusamy, Prabhu, and Murugan, had ventured into the sea from the Karaikal fishing harbour on December 29, 2025. They were intercepted during a patrol by the Sri Lankan Navy and later taken to the Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka, where they are currently being questioned, they added.

Meanwhile, the families and relatives of the arrested fishermen have appealed to the central and state governments to take swift action to secure their release. The fisherwomen have also warned that if the government does not retrieve the fishermen's boat, they will protest by jumping into the sea with their families.