ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Portfolio Allocation: Rangasamy Retains Finance And BJP Namassivayam Gets Home

Puducherry: The territorial administration issued a notification on Wednesday allocating portfolios to the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and all five ministers of the AINRC- BJP coalition government in the UT. The much-awaited allocation was published in the Gazette of Puducherry.

The notification stated that Chief Minister Rangasamy has been allocated Planning and Finance, Cooperation, Revenue and Excise, Health and Family Welfare, Hindu Religious Institutions, Wakf Board, Local Administration, Transport, Science & Technology and Environment, Information and Publicity, Fire Service and other subjects not allocated to any other ministers.

The cabinet has a total of six ministers, including the chief minister. While the AINRC got three ministers apart from the chief minister, the BJP has two representatives. A Namassivayam, the BJP Legislature party leader, is number two in the cabinet. He has been allocated Home, Electricity, Education including Collegiate Education, Law, Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare, Forest and Wildlife.

Namassivayam was holding the portfolios of Home, Electricity, and Higher Education in the previous AINRC-BJP coalition ministry (between 2021 and 2026) headed by Rangasamy. Malladi Krishna Rao, elected from Yanam constituency, an enclave of Puducherry inside Andhra Pradesh, returns to the cabinet after a gap of ten years.