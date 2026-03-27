ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Polls: 294 Candidates To Contest; DMK-Congress Face Off In Key Seats

Puducherry: The Election Commission on Wednesday, March 26, released the final list of candidates for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, with a total of 294 candidates in the fray across 30 constituencies.

Voting for the 30-member Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The filing of nominations concluded on March 23, while the deadline for withdrawal ended on March 26. Scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted in the presence of candidates before the final list was issued.

A total of 442 individuals had filed 514 sets of nomination papers. After scrutiny, rejections, and withdrawals, the number of candidates has come down to 294, including independents. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of the N.R. Congress, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, and DMK’s Puducherry convener Siva.

The N.R. Congress-BJP alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement, with the N.R. Congress contesting 16 seats, the BJP 10, and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) two seats. Candidates from the alliance have already begun their campaigns in their respective constituencies.

The TVK, which had initially announced candidates in all 30 constituencies, withdrew from two seats at the last moment in favour of the Neyam Makkal Katchi. Candidates from this alliance have also entered the campaign phase.