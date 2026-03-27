Puducherry Polls: 294 Candidates To Contest; DMK-Congress Face Off In Key Seats
Congress will contest 16 seats and the DMK 14, with the DMK allocating one seat each to its allies, the VCK and CPI.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 1:47 AM IST
Puducherry: The Election Commission on Wednesday, March 26, released the final list of candidates for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, with a total of 294 candidates in the fray across 30 constituencies.
Voting for the 30-member Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The filing of nominations concluded on March 23, while the deadline for withdrawal ended on March 26. Scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted in the presence of candidates before the final list was issued.
A total of 442 individuals had filed 514 sets of nomination papers. After scrutiny, rejections, and withdrawals, the number of candidates has come down to 294, including independents. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of the N.R. Congress, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, and DMK’s Puducherry convener Siva.
The N.R. Congress-BJP alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement, with the N.R. Congress contesting 16 seats, the BJP 10, and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) two seats. Candidates from the alliance have already begun their campaigns in their respective constituencies.
The TVK, which had initially announced candidates in all 30 constituencies, withdrew from two seats at the last moment in favour of the Neyam Makkal Katchi. Candidates from this alliance have also entered the campaign phase.
Meanwhile, confusion and internal discord continue within the DMK-Congress alliance. Although both parties finalised their seat-sharing agreement on March 23, the last day for filing nominations, the delay led to both parties fielding candidates independently in all 30 constituencies.
Under the agreement, Congress is contesting 16 seats and the DMK 14, out of which the DMK has allocated one seat each to the VCK and CPI. However, due to the delayed understanding, candidates from both parties had already filed nominations across constituencies.
While several candidates later withdrew their nominations, Congress candidates in five constituencies allocated to the DMK have refused to step down. As a result, the Congress and the DMK will face each other directly in these constituencies.
Despite the apparent rift, Congress candidates have called the situation a “friendly contest,” stating that the alliance could work together after the elections. However, political observers note that such internal contests could benefit the BJP-led alliance.
Historically, Puducherry voters have often prioritised individual candidates over party affiliations, which makes constituency-level dynamics crucial in determining electoral outcomes.
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