ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Cabinet Expansion: Three Ministers Sworn In

All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) president and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy submits his resignation to Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas, in Puducherry on Thursday, May 07, 2026. ( IANS )

Puducherry: P Rajavelu, V P Sivakolundhu and G N S Rajasekaran, belonging to the AINRC and BJP, were sworn in as ministers by Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan at a ceremony held at Lok Niwas here on Wednesday. All three ministers took the oath of office and secrecy, marking the expansion of the Rangasamy-led ministry.

The newly inducted ministers bring significant legislative experience to the cabinet. While Rajavelu is a former Deputy Speaker of the territorial assembly, Sivakolundhu is a former Speaker. Rajasekaran was elected in the April 9 Assembly polls from Tirunallar in the Karaikal region.

Before the oaths were administered, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan read out the Home Ministry's notification on the appointment of three members as Ministers of Puducherry. The notification was issued by President Droupadi Murmu on June 8. The ceremony was attended among others by legislators, officials and delegates of different organisations.