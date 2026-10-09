ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry By-Election: AINRC's Ashok Anand Wins Thattanchavady Seat By 8,482 Votes; DMK Loses Deposit

Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election receiving the certificate from the election officer on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Puducherry: Ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election by a margin of 8,482 votes, strengthening the ruling party’s position in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate finished third, while the Congress secured second place.

At the end of four rounds of counting, which began at 8 AM with postal ballots, Anand secured 13,358 votes. Congress candidate E Vinayagam polled 4,876 votes, while DMK candidate Sethu Selvam received 2,664 votes. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate A M Saleem secured 310 votes, and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S Karthikumari polled 172 votes.

The DMK’s poor performance in the constituency saw its candidate finish well behind the leading candidates and was forced to forfeit his security deposit .

Who Is Ashok Anand?

Ashok Anand is a senior leader of the ruling AINRC and a former MLA from Thattanchavady. He represented the constituency from 2011 to 2019 and is the chairman of the Sri Vidya Narayana Education Trust in Puducherry.

Anand was disqualified following a disproportionate-assets case. The Madras High Court reportedly set aside his prison sentence on August 6, 2026, paving the way for him to contest the election again.

Considered a close associate of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Anand’s victory returns the Thattanchavady seat to the ruling party. The constituency is regarded as a political stronghold of the Chief Minister.

Why Was the By-Election Held?