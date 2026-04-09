Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: CM Rangaswamy, Former CM Narayanasamy, LG Among Early Voters
Puducherry votes today with tight security as NDA aims to retain power while Opposition eyes comeback; turnout reaches 17.41 per cent.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST|
Updated : April 9, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Puducherry: Voters in Puducherry inaugurated yet another 'festival of democracy', as voting in the Union Territory began amid tight security today.
More than 9.50 lakh voters will decide the fate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, along with the opposition Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to turn it into a triangular contest.
Leaders Cast Votes Early
Several key leaders were among early voters, setting the tone for the day. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress leader V Narayanasamy were seen exercising their franchise in the morning hours.
CM Rangaswamy, founder of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), once again followed his unique tradition: Arriving at the polling booth on his motorcycle. He is contesting from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies.
Speaking to the media after voting, he expressed confidence, saying, "I will win in both constituencies. More than numbers, forming the government is important to me."
Before heading to vote, Rangaswamy offered prayers at the Sri Sarguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal Thirukovil Temple in Thattanchavady.
'Bike CM' Tradition Continues
Rangaswamy’s association with motorcycles dates back to 1991, when he first won from Thattanchavady. Over the years, his habit of riding a bike to polling booths has become symbolic, earning him nicknames like "Junior Kamaraj" and "Makkal Mudhalvar" (People’s CM).
Even during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he rode his bike to cast his vote, continuing a decades-old personal tradition.
Opposition And BJP Express Confidence
BJP Puducherry president and Raj Bhavan constituency candidate V P Ramalingam also cast his vote in Heritage Town and voiced confidence in the NDA's return to power. "The NDA government will definitely come back, as we are delivering projects, jobs, and infrastructure development," he said.
After casting his vote, former CM and Congress leader V Narayanasamy said the people are looking for change. "I am confident INDIA bloc will form the government here. I urge people to come out in large numbers and vote," he appealed.
Voting Underway Across Regions
Polling began at 7 am across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions. Around 9.50 lakh voters are deciding the fate of 294 candidates contesting in 30 constituencies.
By 9 am, Puducherry had recorded a voter turnout of 17.41 per cent. Voting will determine the composition of the 30-member Legislative Assembly, whose current term ends on June 15. Vote counting will take place on May 4.
Robot 'Nila' Adds Tech Touch to Polling
In a unique attraction, a saree-clad humanoid robot named 'Nila' welcomed voters at the VOC Government School polling station. Developed as an interactive event robot, Nila greeted voters in both English and Tamil, drawing attention and curiosity.
"This is an event-based robot used in weddings, official events, and now elections. It has a voice feature and can interact with people," said Kaushik from Robo Mirror, who brought the robot from Coimbatore.
Voter Demographics
Puducherry has a total of 10,14,070 eligible voters, including 5,39,125 women, 4,74,788 men, and 157 third-gender voters. Among them, 24,156 are first-time voters aged 18–19, while 6,034 voters are aged 85 and above.
Key Alliances And Political Contest
The NDA alliance includes the AINRC led by Rangaswamy (contesting 16 seats), the BJP (10 seats), and allies All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) (2 seats each).
The INDIA bloc comprises the Congress (16 seats) and DMK (14 seats). Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party has chosen to contest three seats independently after being allotted only one.
With the NDA aiming to retain power, the Opposition is pushing hard to wrest control, focusing its campaign on governance issues and local autonomy.
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