ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: CM Rangaswamy, Former CM Narayanasamy, LG Among Early Voters

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy leaves on a motorcycle after casting vote during the Puducherry Assembly elections. ( PTI )

Puducherry: Voters in Puducherry inaugurated yet another 'festival of democracy', as voting in the Union Territory began amid tight security today.

More than 9.50 lakh voters will decide the fate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, along with the opposition Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to turn it into a triangular contest.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy leaves on a motorcycle after casting vote during the Puducherry Assembly elections. (PTI)

Leaders Cast Votes Early

Several key leaders were among early voters, setting the tone for the day. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress leader V Narayanasamy were seen exercising their franchise in the morning hours.

CM Rangaswamy, founder of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), once again followed his unique tradition: Arriving at the polling booth on his motorcycle. He is contesting from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies.

Speaking to the media after voting, he expressed confidence, saying, "I will win in both constituencies. More than numbers, forming the government is important to me."

Before heading to vote, Rangaswamy offered prayers at the Sri Sarguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal Thirukovil Temple in Thattanchavady.

'Bike CM' Tradition Continues

Rangaswamy’s association with motorcycles dates back to 1991, when he first won from Thattanchavady. Over the years, his habit of riding a bike to polling booths has become symbolic, earning him nicknames like "Junior Kamaraj" and "Makkal Mudhalvar" (People’s CM).

Even during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he rode his bike to cast his vote, continuing a decades-old personal tradition.

Voting in Puducherry. (PTI)

Opposition And BJP Express Confidence