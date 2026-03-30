ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: 23% Candidates Face Criminal Charges, 41% Are Crorepatis

Hyderabad: Around 23 per cent of candidates contesting in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections on April 9 face criminal charges against them with two having murder cases, while 41 per cent are crorepatis, reveals an analysis of their affidavits.

The analysis, conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Puducherry Election Watch, found that 66 (23 per cent) out of 291 candidates have declared criminal cases against them and 38 (13 per cent) have serious criminal cases. This apart, there are 119 candidates (41 per cent) who are crorepatis.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2021, out of 323 affidavits analysed, 17 per cent candidates had declared criminal cases against them and nine per cent had serious criminal cases while 23 per cent were crorepatis.

The analysis for 2026 elections has excluded three candidates, R Siva, A Thiyagu and M Sivasankar, as their affidavits were either badly scanned or not uploaded on the ECI website.

As per party-wise breakdown, three (14 per cent) out of 21 candidates from Congress, four (25 per cent) out of 16 candidates from All India N R Congress, six (50 per cent) out of 12 candidates from DMK and five (50 per cent) out of 10 candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among those facing serious criminal charges include two (10 percent) out of 21 candidates from Congress, three (19 per cent) out of 16 candidates from All India N R Congress and five (42 percent) out of 12 candidates from DMK.

Two candidates have declared cases related to murder (Section 302 IPC) and three have declared cases related to crime against women.