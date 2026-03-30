Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: 23% Candidates Face Criminal Charges, 41% Are Crorepatis
There has been a sharp rise in candidates with criminal cases and assets in upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections compared to that of 2021.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Around 23 per cent of candidates contesting in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections on April 9 face criminal charges against them with two having murder cases, while 41 per cent are crorepatis, reveals an analysis of their affidavits.
The analysis, conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Puducherry Election Watch, found that 66 (23 per cent) out of 291 candidates have declared criminal cases against them and 38 (13 per cent) have serious criminal cases. This apart, there are 119 candidates (41 per cent) who are crorepatis.
In the previous Assembly elections in 2021, out of 323 affidavits analysed, 17 per cent candidates had declared criminal cases against them and nine per cent had serious criminal cases while 23 per cent were crorepatis.
The analysis for 2026 elections has excluded three candidates, R Siva, A Thiyagu and M Sivasankar, as their affidavits were either badly scanned or not uploaded on the ECI website.
As per party-wise breakdown, three (14 per cent) out of 21 candidates from Congress, four (25 per cent) out of 16 candidates from All India N R Congress, six (50 per cent) out of 12 candidates from DMK and five (50 per cent) out of 10 candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Among those facing serious criminal charges include two (10 percent) out of 21 candidates from Congress, three (19 per cent) out of 16 candidates from All India N R Congress and five (42 percent) out of 12 candidates from DMK.
Two candidates have declared cases related to murder (Section 302 IPC) and three have declared cases related to crime against women.
ADR has observed that the Supreme Court directions have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Puducherry Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 23 per cent candidates with criminal cases. The Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. As per these mandatory guidelines, the reasons for such selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned.
In terms of financial backgrounds, of the affidavits of 291 candidates analysed, 119 (41 per cent) are crorepatis. In the previous election, 74 (23 per cent) out of 323 candidates were crorepatis.
An analysys of the wealth of the contestants for 2026 polls reveals, 62 candidates (21 per cent) have assets worth Rs 5 crore and above, 23 (8 per cent) have Rs 2 to 5 crore, 64 (22 per cent) have Rs 50 lakh to 2 crore), 79 (27 per cent) have Rs 10 to 50 lakh and 63 (22 per cent) have less than Rs 10 lakh.
In a party-wise breakdown, 17 (81 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from Congress, all 16 (100 per cent) candidates from All India N R Congress, 11 (92 per cent) out of 12 candidates from DMK and all 10 (100 percent) of candidates from BJP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.
The total assets of 291 candidates are Rs 2,099 crore and the average of assets per candidate is Rs 7.21 crore, compared to 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, the average assets per candidate for 323 candidates was Rs 2.14 crore. The average assets per candidate for 21 Congress candidates is Rs 7.69 crore, 16 All India N R Congress is Rs 19.41 crore, 12 DMK candidates is Rs 12.76 crore and 10 BJP candidates is Rs 36.48
crore.
Also Read