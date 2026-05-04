ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Results: Ruling AINRC Alliance Leads In 18 Seats, Congress+ In 9

Puducherry: The ruling All India N R Congress (AINRC) alliance is leading in 18 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead in nine seats in Puducherry, according to the initial trends, as counting of votes continues in the Union Territory on Monday.

A record voter turnout and a multi-cornered fight have heightened expectations of a close finish in the Union Territory. Polling for all 30 Assembly constituencies across the Union Territory, including Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, was held in a single phase on April 9. Officials reported an unprecedented turnout of nearly 90 per cent.

The election has witnessed a triangular contest, with the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and his All India N R Congress, seeking a second consecutive term. The NDA coalition includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), led by Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, with the alliance banking on governance, welfare delivery and stability.

The principal challenge comes from the Congress-led alliance headed by former Chief Minister V Vaithilingam, which has campaigned on anti-incumbency, governance concerns and Centre–Union Territory relations.