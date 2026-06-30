Public Transport Crisis In J&K's Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal Due To Shortage Of RTC Buses
Residents of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal face hardships in the absence of government bus services, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Jammu: While electric buses have significantly improved public transport in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, residents of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions continue to struggle without adequate Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus services.
Large parts of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts are facing a shortage of RTC buses and are forced to use private commercial vehicles that charge higher fares.
Government-operated buses provide free travel to women and persons with disabilities. In Jammu, the e-buses run up to Katra, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor and other areas of Jammu district, while for districts falling in Chenab valley and Pir Panjal, the RTC buses that previously operated now remain off the road.
Surankote MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram said people in the region have long been demanding additional government buses. "We have been waiting for the long-route government buses in which women and persons with disabilities can travel free of cost. The government hasn't taken any steps towards that. Within the district of Poonch, few RTC buses are running, but I have asked to increase their numbers for the benefit of people," Akram told ETV Bharat. He said that only one RTC bus is currently running from Surankote to Jammu, whereas several more are needed.
The situation is similar in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab valley, with only one RTC bus operating from Jammu to Kishtwar, while there is no RTC bus service available from winter capital Jammu to any of the areas of Doda district.
Transport services are expected to come under further strain with the annual Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 2, and around 100 RTC buses will be diverted to ferry pilgrims, which could affect several inter-district and interstate routes.
Talking to ETV Bharat, General Manager (GM) operations of J&K RTC, Habibullah Reshi, acknowledged the issues with inter-district buses, stating they have "ordered the parts which are required to run the buses smoothly" and hope their operation will start soon.
He said RTC initially deploys its own fleet for the Amarnath Yatra before replacing some of them with hired buses. "For the first few days, we deploy our own buses and later on other buses are hired to be put into the Amarnath yatra service."
The RTC received 40 buses under the Prime Minister e-drive scheme, out of which 20 buses each are running in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu. However, these buses have the capacity of "running only 80 kms in one full charge"
"Under the second phase of the PM e-drive scheme, we will be receiving 200 new buses, which will replace the ageing fleet of RTC buses and will run inter-district because of their capacity to run between 250 to 300 kms in one charge," Reshi said. He claimed that by October this year, they are expecting to receive the vehicles.
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