ETV Bharat / state

Public Transport Crisis In J&K's Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal Due To Shortage Of RTC Buses

Jammu: While electric buses have significantly improved public transport in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, residents of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions continue to struggle without adequate Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus services.

Large parts of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts are facing a shortage of RTC buses and are forced to use private commercial vehicles that charge higher fares.

Government-operated buses provide free travel to women and persons with disabilities. In Jammu, the e-buses run up to Katra, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor and other areas of Jammu district, while for districts falling in Chenab valley and Pir Panjal, the RTC buses that previously operated now remain off the road.

Surankote MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram said people in the region have long been demanding additional government buses. "We have been waiting for the long-route government buses in which women and persons with disabilities can travel free of cost. The government hasn't taken any steps towards that. Within the district of Poonch, few RTC buses are running, but I have asked to increase their numbers for the benefit of people," Akram told ETV Bharat. He said that only one RTC bus is currently running from Surankote to Jammu, whereas several more are needed.

The situation is similar in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab valley, with only one RTC bus operating from Jammu to Kishtwar, while there is no RTC bus service available from winter capital Jammu to any of the areas of Doda district.