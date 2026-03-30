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Public Money Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore Wasted On Kaleshwaram LI Project: Union Minister

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil came down on the Telangana government for its handling of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said Rs 1 lakh crore of public money was wasted on the project, attributing it to severe planning and design flaws. A central committee is currently investigating the collapse of the project, he said.

Patil was responding to BRS member Suresh Reddy who had sought that the project be recognized as a national project and funds be allocated to it under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana scheme. The minister explained that the failure of Kaleshwaram was due to poor planning and design flaws.

Referring to the NDSA report on the subsidence of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, Patil said that a central team is studying the flaws in the project. When Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav demanded a CBI inquiry into the corruption in implementing the Kaleshwaram project, the minister shot back stating that the Telangana government was negligent in the use of Jal Jeevan Mission funds.