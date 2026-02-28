ETV Bharat / state

Public Health Advisory Issued In Meghalaya After Meningococcal Cases At Army Training Centre

Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya has issued a public health advisory following suspected cases of meningococcal infection reported at an Army training centre in Shillong, officials said on Thursday.



The advisory was released after two Agniveer trainees reportedly died due to suspected meningococcal infection. Authorities have initiated contact tracing, isolated close contacts, and carried out fumigation in the affected areas to prevent any further spread of the disease.

In an official statement, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the State Surveillance Unit has been alerted, and an active epidemiological investigation is currently underway. The District Surveillance Unit East Khasi Hills, in coordination with the state unit, is conducting case investigations, reviewing laboratory findings, and strengthening surveillance measures across the district.

Health officials emphasised that the situation remains under control and that no new suspected cases have been reported from other locations. Monitoring has been intensified in institutions and communities, particularly in areas where close contact could increase the risk of transmission, including parts of the East Khasi Hills district.