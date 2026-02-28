Public Health Advisory Issued In Meghalaya After Meningococcal Cases At Army Training Centre
Published : February 28, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST
Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya has issued a public health advisory following suspected cases of meningococcal infection reported at an Army training centre in Shillong, officials said on Thursday.
The advisory was released after two Agniveer trainees reportedly died due to suspected meningococcal infection. Authorities have initiated contact tracing, isolated close contacts, and carried out fumigation in the affected areas to prevent any further spread of the disease.
In an official statement, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the State Surveillance Unit has been alerted, and an active epidemiological investigation is currently underway. The District Surveillance Unit East Khasi Hills, in coordination with the state unit, is conducting case investigations, reviewing laboratory findings, and strengthening surveillance measures across the district.
Health officials emphasised that the situation remains under control and that no new suspected cases have been reported from other locations. Monitoring has been intensified in institutions and communities, particularly in areas where close contact could increase the risk of transmission, including parts of the East Khasi Hills district.
The department has advised residents to follow preventive measures such as wearing masks when unwell or in crowded places, maintaining proper hand hygiene, practising respiratory etiquette, and avoiding overcrowded environments. Citizens have also been urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like high fever, severe headache, vomiting, skin rash, or signs of shock.
Authorities appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading misinformation, stating that preventive steps and monitoring are being carried out in accordance with standard outbreak response protocols.