ETV Bharat / state

PUBG Addict Stabs Family In Karnataka, Attempts To End Life; Sister, Father Die; Mother Critical

Koppal: An 18-year-old boy, who was addicted to online game PUBG, attacked his family with a knife, leaving his father and sister dead and mother injured, and later attempted to end his life in Karnataka's Koppal district, police said on Sunday. Both the boy and his mother are currently undergoing treatment at VIMS Hospital, Bellary.

The incident occurred in Ayodhya village of Gangavathi taluka at around 10 pm on Saturday. Police said that a preliminary probe suggests that boy committed the crime under the influence of PUBG.

According to the police, Sai Venkatamani (18) stabbed his mother Soujanya (40), sister Pragati (19) and father Venkata Naidu with a knife and then tried to kill himself. While his sister died on the spot due to severe bleeding, his seriously injured father succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.