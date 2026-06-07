PUBG Addict Stabs Family In Karnataka, Attempts To End Life; Sister, Father Die; Mother Critical
The boy's grandfather lodged a police complaint based on which, a murder case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural police station.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Koppal: An 18-year-old boy, who was addicted to online game PUBG, attacked his family with a knife, leaving his father and sister dead and mother injured, and later attempted to end his life in Karnataka's Koppal district, police said on Sunday. Both the boy and his mother are currently undergoing treatment at VIMS Hospital, Bellary.
The incident occurred in Ayodhya village of Gangavathi taluka at around 10 pm on Saturday. Police said that a preliminary probe suggests that boy committed the crime under the influence of PUBG.
According to the police, Sai Venkatamani (18) stabbed his mother Soujanya (40), sister Pragati (19) and father Venkata Naidu with a knife and then tried to kill himself. While his sister died on the spot due to severe bleeding, his seriously injured father succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.
On information, a team from Gangavathi Rural police station reached the scene followed by Koppal district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram L Arasiddi and deputy SP for investigation.
"As per our initial investigation, at around 7 pm on Saturday, the family, including Venkata, his wife Saujanya, daughter Pragati, son Sai and his parents, ate fruit and at 9 pm, they had dinner and went to bed. At 10 pm, a loud noise was heard from the house, and when Venkata's father opened the door with the help of a neighbour, all four persons were found bleeding. Venkata, his wife and daughter were seriously injured, while his son had minor wounds. Pragati died before she could be taken to Gangavathi Hospital. The remaining three family members were admitted to Bellary Hospital, where Venkata breathed his last on Sunday morning," SP Ram L Arasiddhi said.
Revealing the case details, the SP further said that when the injured were questioned, they said that while they were asleep, one of the family members suddenly turned off the lights and attacked them with a knife. A murder case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Venkata's father. The complainant has raised suspicions against his grandson, a PUBG online game addict. Further investigation is underway" Arasiddi added.
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