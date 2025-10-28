Psychopath Lover Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Burns Body In Chhattisgarh Village
Balodabazar: A 25-year-old psychopath was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, 48 hours after a half-burnt body of a young woman was found on Saturday in Paravat of Charoti village of Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar, police said on Tuesday.
According to Bhavna Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Balodabazar, Salik Ram Paikra had been in a relationship with the woman for the past four to five months, whom he met while working as a labourer in Balodabazar. However, differences between them had increased over the past few days. The woman then decided to end the relationship and distance herself from the accused, following which he conspired to murder the woman.
“On the night of October 24th, the accused called and texted the woman repeatedly, inviting her to meet. When she refused, he became enraged. Between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m., the accused again called the woman and argued with her. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death, then stabbed her with a knife, and then with a stick. He then took the body to a nearby paravat, set it on fire, and went home to sleep,” the police officer said.
The villagers discovered the half-burnt body of the woman in Paravat around 7:30 am on October 25. Upon receiving information, a team from the City Kotwali police station, the forensic team, and the Cyber Cell arrived at the scene. The post-mortem report revealed deep marks of a knife and wooden strikes on Tejaswini's body. Her hands were tied. Further investigation revealed that after the murder, the body was thrown into the river and burned to erase her identity.
After the murder, the accused woke up in the morning and behaved normally, wandered around the village, and then went to another village to appear innocent. The police team, who were camping in the village, suspected Salik Ram based on his behaviour and statements. When he was taken into custody and interrogated, he confessed to the murder.
According to the police, the accused is a psychopath who enjoys dressing up as a woman. He had also taken several photographs of himself dressed up as a woman. It was also revealed that he had created 19 fake social media accounts in the names of women.
Through these accounts, the police officer added, he used to communicate with women and attempt to deceive them. Police are now investigating all these accounts and their associated digital records. They are also investigating whether the accused targeted any other women or whether the activity was merely virtual.
Meanwhile, the deceased's family demanded that the accused be punished severely. They remembered her as hardworking and self-reliant. She had been living with her family for a few months and had distanced herself from the accused, but he stalked her and killed her.
