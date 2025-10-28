ETV Bharat / state

Psychopath Lover Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Burns Body In Chhattisgarh Village

Balodabazar: A 25-year-old psychopath was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, 48 hours after a half-burnt body of a young woman was found on Saturday in Paravat of Charoti village of Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar, police said on Tuesday.

According to Bhavna Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Balodabazar, Salik Ram Paikra had been in a relationship with the woman for the past four to five months, whom he met while working as a labourer in Balodabazar. However, differences between them had increased over the past few days. The woman then decided to end the relationship and distance herself from the accused, following which he conspired to murder the woman.

“On the night of October 24th, the accused called and texted the woman repeatedly, inviting her to meet. When she refused, he became enraged. Between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m., the accused again called the woman and argued with her. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death, then stabbed her with a knife, and then with a stick. He then took the body to a nearby paravat, set it on fire, and went home to sleep,” the police officer said.

The villagers discovered the half-burnt body of the woman in Paravat around 7:30 am on October 25. Upon receiving information, a team from the City Kotwali police station, the forensic team, and the Cyber ​​Cell arrived at the scene. The post-mortem report revealed deep marks of a knife and wooden strikes on Tejaswini's body. Her hands were tied. Further investigation revealed that after the murder, the body was thrown into the river and burned to erase her identity.