ETV Bharat / state

PSC Exam Cheating: Two Arrested In Thiruvananthapuram For High-Tech Malpractice

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant crackdown on examination malpractice, the Fort Police in Thiruvananthapuram have arrested two individuals in connection with a high-tech cheating scandal during the Forest Beat Officer examination conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

The primary accused, identified as Aneesh, a native of Panavila in Vizhinjam, was caught red-handed using a Bluetooth device to receive answers during the test held at Kalady Government School. His accomplice, Arun, a Thiruvananthapuram resident who allegedly facilitated the malpractice from outside, was also apprehended.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K. Karthick confirmed that the invigilator grew suspicious of Aneesh's behavior and alerted the authorities, leading to the discovery that the candidate had photographed the question paper and sent it to his friend to receive the answers via the hidden electronic device.

​This incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge of high-tech cheating in Kerala’s competitive examinations. Authorities noted that this is not an isolated case, recalling a similar event in Kannur in 2025 where a candidate named Sa'ad was apprehended for attempting to use a sophisticated setup involving a hidden camera and Wi-Fi system.