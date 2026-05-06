PSC Exam Cheating: Two Arrested In Thiruvananthapuram For High-Tech Malpractice
This incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge of high-tech cheating in Kerala’s competitive examinations.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant crackdown on examination malpractice, the Fort Police in Thiruvananthapuram have arrested two individuals in connection with a high-tech cheating scandal during the Forest Beat Officer examination conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).
The primary accused, identified as Aneesh, a native of Panavila in Vizhinjam, was caught red-handed using a Bluetooth device to receive answers during the test held at Kalady Government School. His accomplice, Arun, a Thiruvananthapuram resident who allegedly facilitated the malpractice from outside, was also apprehended.
Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K. Karthick confirmed that the invigilator grew suspicious of Aneesh's behavior and alerted the authorities, leading to the discovery that the candidate had photographed the question paper and sent it to his friend to receive the answers via the hidden electronic device.
This incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge of high-tech cheating in Kerala’s competitive examinations. Authorities noted that this is not an isolated case, recalling a similar event in Kannur in 2025 where a candidate named Sa'ad was apprehended for attempting to use a sophisticated setup involving a hidden camera and Wi-Fi system.
In the Kannur case, the candidate had cleared the morning inspection, and it was only a secondary search prompted by his unusual demeanor before the afternoon session that revealed the concealed equipment. Such lapses have led to intensified calls for the PSC to install mobile jammers in examination halls, a proposal that remains pending with the government.
The history of exam fraud in the state includes several high-profile cases that have shaken public confidence in the recruitment process. One of the most notorious instances occurred in 2018 during the Civil Police Officer examination, involving SFI leaders from University College, Thiruvananthapuram.
The scandal came to light only after the individuals were implicated in a separate stabbing case, prompting an investigation into how they secured top ranks. It was eventually discovered that they utilised smartwatches to receive answers messaged by accomplices stationed at Sanskrit College. These recurring incidents underscore the persistent vulnerability of the current invigilation system against evolving technology, placing immense pressure on the PSC to adopt more rigorous security protocols to ensure the integrity of its selections.