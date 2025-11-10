ETV Bharat / state

Pruthviraj From Andhra Pradesh Honoured By President Murmu For His Work In NSS And Social Welfare

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): When 25-year-old Mummula Pruthviraj walked into Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 6 with his parents by his side, it felt unreal to them. For Pruthviraj's father, Eshwarappa, a daily-wage worker earning a modest and irregular income, and mother, Ratnamma, who slogged in households to make ends meet, it was a day that seemed to have validated their pain, sacrifices and struggles - their son was receiving the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award (2022–23) from President Droupadi Murmu.

For them, the award was the culmination of years of effort that began in their small village of Chinnampally in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.

Growing up in a family where every rupee mattered, Pruthviraj learned early to live with less. His father’s monthly income of Rs 13,000 often came irregularly and his mother worked in various places as house help to ensure her children stayed in school. “Education was very important for us and we ensured the children got it,” Ratnamma says.

Even the family shifted from their remote village to Kalyanadurgam town, renting a small house despite mounting expenses because they were determined to provide better opportunities to educate the sons. Young Pruthviraj quickly learnt to balance studies with household responsibilities. He was drawn to nature as a child and planted saplings around his home.

After completing his schooling at AP Model School and Inter Social Welfare Ashram School, he pursued a B.Sc. in Biotechnology at the Government Degree College, Anantapur. His life however changed after joined the National Service Scheme (NSS).