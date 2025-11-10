Pruthviraj From Andhra Pradesh Honoured By President Murmu For His Work In NSS And Social Welfare
When Pruthviraj’s name was announced for the President’s NSS Award, it was a moment that validated his years of effort, and his parents’ too.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): When 25-year-old Mummula Pruthviraj walked into Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 6 with his parents by his side, it felt unreal to them. For Pruthviraj's father, Eshwarappa, a daily-wage worker earning a modest and irregular income, and mother, Ratnamma, who slogged in households to make ends meet, it was a day that seemed to have validated their pain, sacrifices and struggles - their son was receiving the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award (2022–23) from President Droupadi Murmu.
For them, the award was the culmination of years of effort that began in their small village of Chinnampally in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.
Growing up in a family where every rupee mattered, Pruthviraj learned early to live with less. His father’s monthly income of Rs 13,000 often came irregularly and his mother worked in various places as house help to ensure her children stayed in school. “Education was very important for us and we ensured the children got it,” Ratnamma says.
Even the family shifted from their remote village to Kalyanadurgam town, renting a small house despite mounting expenses because they were determined to provide better opportunities to educate the sons. Young Pruthviraj quickly learnt to balance studies with household responsibilities. He was drawn to nature as a child and planted saplings around his home.
After completing his schooling at AP Model School and Inter Social Welfare Ashram School, he pursued a B.Sc. in Biotechnology at the Government Degree College, Anantapur. His life however changed after joined the National Service Scheme (NSS).
The NSS gave direction to his natural instinct towards service to the society. Guided by the programme officer, Pruthviraj started organising blood donation camps, yoga sessions, and cleanliness drives under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He has also donated blood seven times and encouraged others to do the same. He promoted Digital India by teaching villagers how to use online payments and access government services.
Another cause close to his heart was girls’ education. Pruthviraj persuaded parents to send their daughters to school and made efforts to bring back dropouts. His efforts started bearing fruit and earned him the NSS District and State Awards, and eventually, a national recognition.
After earning his master’s degree in Biotechnology from Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, Pruthviraj began working as a biotechnologist in a pharma company. Yet, his passion for social work continued undeterred.
“This award is now a responsibility because I have to continue the good work and live up to people's expectations. I am also keen on spreading awareness about social issues and environmental protection," he says.
