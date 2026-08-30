Providence Saved Lives Of Kerala Tourists During Nepal Disaster
A detour to a Buddhist temple close to Kathmandu played a lifesaving role for them, reports Sandeep Balakrishnan.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Kasaragod: Perhaps it was providence that saved the lives of the 36 members of a group of tourists from Kerala during the Nepal disaster of August 26. A detour to a temple played a lifesaving catalyst for them in the entire episode.
"To be honest, those 30 minutes saved our lives. There was a Buddhist temple very close to Kathmandu. Even though it was not in our tour plan, the driver suggested we visit it. Once we got inside, the atmosphere was so peaceful that we ended up spending about 25 to 30 minutes there. It was only later we realized that those 30 minutes were worth our very lives," recalled Anil Neelambari and Rajan, two of the survivors.
They told ETV Bharat that they have no information about the vehicles that went ahead of them. It was an unforgettable journey. “When the river started swelling, the locals told us it was normal. But within seconds, the situation turned terrifying. Vehicles and building debris were washing away right before our eyes. Everyone was frozen in panic not knowing what to do. Most of us had no mobile network. It was only after seeing the videos later that we truly understood the massive scale of the flood,” said Anil.
The journey back from the riverbank took them through dense, dark forests. In the pitch darkness, their vehicle overheated and came to a halt. They were strictly instructed not to step outside because of the threat of wild animal attacks. There was no food to eat and all that they had were a few apples.
“But since life was far more precious than food, no one thought about hunger. Our only thought was to somehow make it back home safely. Navigating through the dense jungle at night, we finally reached a safe location. We could only breathe a sigh of relief once we reached the Indian border. Staying in constant touch with our families provided immense comfort. Either way, we managed to return to life and that is a huge relief," Anil concluded.
After hours of intense anxiety, the five natives of Kasaragod who were a part of the 36-member Keralite group that narrowly escaped the tragedy in Nepal finally reached their hometown. They boarded a flight from Gorakhpur on Saturday evening, flew to Bengaluru and traveled to Kasaragod by train.
The remaining members landed at the Nedumbassery (Cochin) International Airport early Sunday morning. The team from Kasaragod included Rajan, a lecturer at Periya Polytechnic and native of Cheruvathur, teacher Anil Neelambari, retired Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, retired Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) official Karunakaran and Rajeevan from Muzhakkom.
The group had departed for Nepal on August 23 through a travel agency based in Ernakulam. After visiting various locations, they reached Kathmandu on August 25 and stayed there. The flash floods hit while the team was traveling from Kathmandu to Pokhara.
Meanwhile, another 44-member group from Kerala is scheduled to return to Kozhikode on Monday. Meanwhile, the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has reported that seven Keralites remain untraceable. Relatives of a family from Ponnani that was reported missing in the floods have reached Nepal to search for them.
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