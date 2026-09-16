ETV Bharat / state

'Proud, Momentous Milestone For Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Lauds Workers For Completing Census Phase 1 On Time

File photo of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday thanked the citizens of the state and appreciated the efforts of the enumerators and supervisors for the successful completion of the field work for Census Phase 1 within the September 14 deadline. Taking to his X handle, the CM wrote, "A proud and momentous milestone for West Bengal. Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our administrative machinery has covered every corner of the state with remarkable speed and accuracy." Adhikari informed that all 1,73,066 Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) across every single district, subdivision, blocks, municipal corporation and municipalities have achieved complete coverage while 3,68,30,150 census houses have been successfully enumerated against the projected 3.69 crore, which is an outstanding operational benchmark of nearly 99.7 percent of all expected households.