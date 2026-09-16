'Proud, Momentous Milestone For Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Lauds Workers For Completing Census Phase 1 On Time
Suvendu Adhikari says the massive exercise would not have been possible without the enumerators and supervisors, the "real heroes on the ground", reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday thanked the citizens of the state and appreciated the efforts of the enumerators and supervisors for the successful completion of the field work for Census Phase 1 within the September 14 deadline.
Taking to his X handle, the CM wrote, "A proud and momentous milestone for West Bengal. Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our administrative machinery has covered every corner of the state with remarkable speed and accuracy."
I am immensely pleased to share that West Bengal has achieved 100% field work completion for Census Phase 1 well within the deadline of September 14, 2026.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 16, 2026
A proud and momentous milestone for West Bengal.
Through sheer dedication, meticulous planning and relentless effort, our… pic.twitter.com/b811lVUJjT
Adhikari informed that all 1,73,066 Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) across every single district, subdivision, blocks, municipal corporation and municipalities have achieved complete coverage while 3,68,30,150 census houses have been successfully enumerated against the projected 3.69 crore, which is an outstanding operational benchmark of nearly 99.7 percent of all expected households.
As per the list shared by the CM, 100 percent of the work has been completed across 17,667 blocks in North 24 Parganas, 14,726 in South 24 Parganas, 13,284 in Murshidabad, 10,623 in Paschim Medinipur, 9,415 in Nadia, and 8,070 in Kolkata. The state government claims that reaching such a vast number of people in such a short period sets a significant administrative precedent.
Addressing the grassroot enumerators and supervisors as the "real heroes on the ground", Adhikari wrote, "This massive exercise would not have been possible without our real heroes on the ground. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and highest appreciation to our Grassroots Enumerators and Supervisors. Thousands of field workers who walked miles in every weather condition, reaching every household across hills, plains and riverine belts."
Adhikari also lauded the District Magistrates, SDOs, BDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and In Charge Officers for their tireless round-the-clock coordination and leadership, along with thanking every citizen "for their warm hospitality, patient cooperation, and proactive participation in opening their doors to our enumerators".
"When we work together with commitment and unity, West Bengal sets the standard for excellence. Keep up the tremendous work," he added.
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