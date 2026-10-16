ETV Bharat / state

Protests, Traffic Restrictions May Dampen Durga Puja Festivities In Delhi

New Delhi: If early indications are anything to go by, Delhi is likely to witness a low-key Durga Puja this year as the national capital is grappling with incessant protests and subsequent police crackdown over the past several weeks.

As political climate heats up, Durga Puja festivities appears to have taken a backseat with most of the pandals in Delhi wearing an empty look.

The idols have been installed and the pandals are all decked in amid the rhythmic beats of the dhak, but what was missing this time is the usual streams of visitors.

At the Minto Road Durga Puja pandal, one of Delhi’s best-known and now in its 87th year, the festival is starting with unusually empty aisles. With protests continuing in the capital, police barricading, road blockades and long traffic diversions are keeping many devotees at home. This has left everyone who depends on the festive rush worried.

Across the city, organisers, flower sellers, food vendors, transport operators and families say the same thing: they are waiting for the protest to end and roads to open. Devotees are forced to take long detours to reach pandals, and some are staying away altogether, fearing delays, crowding or mishaps.

Empty aisles and unsold flowers

Outside the Minto Road pandal, the quiet is hard to miss. Papu Singh, a local flower vendor, pointed to unsold heaps of fresh flowers as he spoke to ETV Bharat.

“Normally at this time, there would be a massive crowd of devotees coming from all over Delhi,” Singh said. “Auto fares have gone up because of long diversions, with drivers charging Rs 300 for routes that usually cost Rs 150, posing problems for pandal hoppers. I bought flowers from the mandi expecting normal footfall, but they remain unsold. I am praying everything becomes normal, as the puja has arrived and Ma Durga is waiting.”

Durga Puja pandals in Delhi witness a low turnout due to protests and police restrictions. (ETV Bharat)

For the puja organisers, the thin crowds on the opening days are disheartening. Tapa Bhattacharya, Treasurer of the Minto Road Puja Samiti, said devotees are eager but confused. “It is our 87th year of puja, and devotees want to pay obeisance to Durga Ma. Our puja starts from Shashthi. The pandals are ready, but road blockades somewhat disrupted our work. People are excited to visit, but they are confused, and you can see the crowds are not here. It feels sad, but we are praying that everything gets back to normal soon,” he said.

Artists, vendors and drivers hit hard

The impact reaches well beyond the rituals, encompassing daily wage earners, young artists and transport workers who depend on the festive season.

Harshita, who works as an artist at the puja venues, said: “Usually so many people visit Durga Puja pandals, but because of road blockades, I’m not seeing many people this time. Everything looks so quiet. The festival has arrived, and it feels sad when people are not coming.”

Local rickshaw drivers Sameer and Ram Pavan said sudden barricading and restrictions imposed by police have hit their income over the last four days. “We are losing Rs 500 every day. Because of the traffic restrictions, our normal routes have been disrupted. There are not even a fraction of devotees we normally see during puja days. Things are getting worse. The festival is here and we expect a good income during these days. I hope everything will become normal,” said Ram Pavan.

Low footfall of visitors has affected the earnings of rickshaw drivers and vendors during this festive season. (ETV Bharat)

Echoing him, street food vendor Dilip Saha said he had stocked up expecting the usual evening crowds for Shashthi and Saptami. “But with restrictions on key arterial roads, people are few and sales are low compared to previous years,” he rued.