Protests, Traffic Restrictions May Dampen Durga Puja Festivities In Delhi
Police barricading, road blockades and long traffic diversions are keeping devotees away from puja pandals in the national capital, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi: If early indications are anything to go by, Delhi is likely to witness a low-key Durga Puja this year as the national capital is grappling with incessant protests and subsequent police crackdown over the past several weeks.
As political climate heats up, Durga Puja festivities appears to have taken a backseat with most of the pandals in Delhi wearing an empty look.
The idols have been installed and the pandals are all decked in amid the rhythmic beats of the dhak, but what was missing this time is the usual streams of visitors.
At the Minto Road Durga Puja pandal, one of Delhi’s best-known and now in its 87th year, the festival is starting with unusually empty aisles. With protests continuing in the capital, police barricading, road blockades and long traffic diversions are keeping many devotees at home. This has left everyone who depends on the festive rush worried.
Across the city, organisers, flower sellers, food vendors, transport operators and families say the same thing: they are waiting for the protest to end and roads to open. Devotees are forced to take long detours to reach pandals, and some are staying away altogether, fearing delays, crowding or mishaps.
Empty aisles and unsold flowers
Outside the Minto Road pandal, the quiet is hard to miss. Papu Singh, a local flower vendor, pointed to unsold heaps of fresh flowers as he spoke to ETV Bharat.
“Normally at this time, there would be a massive crowd of devotees coming from all over Delhi,” Singh said. “Auto fares have gone up because of long diversions, with drivers charging Rs 300 for routes that usually cost Rs 150, posing problems for pandal hoppers. I bought flowers from the mandi expecting normal footfall, but they remain unsold. I am praying everything becomes normal, as the puja has arrived and Ma Durga is waiting.”
For the puja organisers, the thin crowds on the opening days are disheartening. Tapa Bhattacharya, Treasurer of the Minto Road Puja Samiti, said devotees are eager but confused. “It is our 87th year of puja, and devotees want to pay obeisance to Durga Ma. Our puja starts from Shashthi. The pandals are ready, but road blockades somewhat disrupted our work. People are excited to visit, but they are confused, and you can see the crowds are not here. It feels sad, but we are praying that everything gets back to normal soon,” he said.
Artists, vendors and drivers hit hard
The impact reaches well beyond the rituals, encompassing daily wage earners, young artists and transport workers who depend on the festive season.
Harshita, who works as an artist at the puja venues, said: “Usually so many people visit Durga Puja pandals, but because of road blockades, I’m not seeing many people this time. Everything looks so quiet. The festival has arrived, and it feels sad when people are not coming.”
Local rickshaw drivers Sameer and Ram Pavan said sudden barricading and restrictions imposed by police have hit their income over the last four days. “We are losing Rs 500 every day. Because of the traffic restrictions, our normal routes have been disrupted. There are not even a fraction of devotees we normally see during puja days. Things are getting worse. The festival is here and we expect a good income during these days. I hope everything will become normal,” said Ram Pavan.
Echoing him, street food vendor Dilip Saha said he had stocked up expecting the usual evening crowds for Shashthi and Saptami. “But with restrictions on key arterial roads, people are few and sales are low compared to previous years,” he rued.
Organisers face delays and detours
Puja committees across the capital say the diversions are also hurting preparations. Abhijeet Bose, chairman of the Arambagh Puja committee, one of Delhi’s high-profile venues, said the transportion of materials, workers and idols has suffered delays.
“Police orders have forced vehicles to take long diversions. A delivery that should reach by 1:15 PM ends up arriving at 5:30 PM because of the change in routes. The diversions take away our crucial preparation time. In a festive season, this is not fair,” Bose said.
With 700 to 800 pujas held across Delhi-NCR, he said, smooth movement is essential. “When we ask workers about the work, they say everything is closed and our work gets delayed,” Bose said.
A theme that honours print
Even as preparations were disrupted, the Arambagh Puja Samiti has built this year’s pandal around the theme 'The Power of Print Never Fades', a tribute to the journalists, editors, publishers, distributors and everyone associated with the printing industry.
In an age of digital screens and endless scrolling, the committee says print continues to preserve history, build trust and connect generations. Through artistic installations, the pandal reminds visitors that while technology keeps evolving, the values print represents, such as knowledge, truth and storytelling, remain eternal.
The committee also points to research on the sensory experience of print. Sappi’s study 'The Neuroscience of Touch' says that holding a printed page engages areas of the brain linked to memory, emotion and decision-making.
Families seek flexibility
For many families, the restrictions have turned the annual tradition of pandal-hopping into an ordeal.
Manju, a school teacher, said: “The festival has arrived, but the blockage of roads and traffic disruption makes us sad. We are thinking twice before going out. We need flexibility so everyone can visit the pandals and enjoy the festival.”
Naveen, a resident, said Durga Puja is the main festival for his family. “Everything is shut down and it feels like we are stuck. Amid the protests, how will people visit puja pandals?” he asked.
Sujata Sen, a resident of Chittaranjan Park, said: “Durga Puja is the time when families travel across Central and East Delhi to visit multiple pandals. But with diversions and security checkpoints, taking elderly parents out has become impossible. Most of us are forced to restrict our celebrations to our immediate neighbourhood.”
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