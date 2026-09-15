ETV Bharat / state

Protests Surge Over 11,000-MW Siang Dam As Police Allegedly Fire Tear Gas In Arunachal Pradesh

Tezpur: Tension has once again escalated in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh over the proposed Siang hydropower project, with local protests intensifying on Monday amid concerns over the possible impact of the mega dam on land, villages, agricultural fields, livelihoods and traditional practices.

According to protesters, tear gas was allegedly used by police at the site to disperse the demonstrators. The incident has further heightened tensions in the area, with the situation continuing to remain tense.

The proposed project, planned as a major 11,000-MW dam on the Siang River, has triggered protests across Siang and neighbouring districts for the past two years. The proposed dam is being viewed by local protesters in the context of China’s plans for a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River.

As part of the government’s ambitious hydropower development plans, the proposed project on the Siang River has faced sustained opposition from sections of the local population. Residents fear that the construction of a mega dam could significantly alter the natural flow of the river, affect agricultural land and settlements, and threaten the traditional way of life of the Adi tribal community.

According to the protesters, more than 27 villages and a large population could potentially be affected by the proposed project. Most of these villages are inhabited by members of the Adi community.

Around 1.5 lakh people may be affected, protesters claim

Dikant Libang, a member and information secretary of the Siyang Indigenous Farmer Forum, claimed that people living in areas including Beging, Parong, Sitang, Riga, Ponakang, Jorkong, Ponakang Kumko, Jengging, Karko, Gosang, Ramsing, Moying, Bomd, Janbao, Puging, Likor, Gette, Yingkiong, Simong, Haleng, Komkar, Geko, Geku Kumku and Chumsing could be affected by the proposed dam.

Libang claimed that the livelihoods of around 1.5 lakh people in the larger area could be at risk. However, the final number of affected villages and population will become clear only through official surveys and project documents.

‘It is not merely about compensation’

Protesters maintain that the movement is not limited to demands for compensation. Their principal objection, they say, is that financial compensation alone cannot address the permanent loss of land, villages and traditional livelihoods.

“Whether someone is offered Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh, our main issue is not just money. It is about our land, our villages and our future,” Libang said.

According to him, the Siang River is not merely a waterway for the people living in the region. Agriculture, fishing, forest resources, social traditions and tribal culture are deeply connected with the river.

The protesters therefore argue that assessing the impact of the mega hydropower project cannot be limited to calculating the monetary value of land and property.

Tear gas at protest site