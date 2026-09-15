Protests Surge Over 11,000-MW Siang Dam As Police Allegedly Fire Tear Gas In Arunachal Pradesh
According to the protesters, more than 27 villages and a large population could potentially be affected by the proposed project.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Tezpur: Tension has once again escalated in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh over the proposed Siang hydropower project, with local protests intensifying on Monday amid concerns over the possible impact of the mega dam on land, villages, agricultural fields, livelihoods and traditional practices.
According to protesters, tear gas was allegedly used by police at the site to disperse the demonstrators. The incident has further heightened tensions in the area, with the situation continuing to remain tense.
The proposed project, planned as a major 11,000-MW dam on the Siang River, has triggered protests across Siang and neighbouring districts for the past two years. The proposed dam is being viewed by local protesters in the context of China’s plans for a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River.
As part of the government’s ambitious hydropower development plans, the proposed project on the Siang River has faced sustained opposition from sections of the local population. Residents fear that the construction of a mega dam could significantly alter the natural flow of the river, affect agricultural land and settlements, and threaten the traditional way of life of the Adi tribal community.
According to the protesters, more than 27 villages and a large population could potentially be affected by the proposed project. Most of these villages are inhabited by members of the Adi community.
Around 1.5 lakh people may be affected, protesters claim
Dikant Libang, a member and information secretary of the Siyang Indigenous Farmer Forum, claimed that people living in areas including Beging, Parong, Sitang, Riga, Ponakang, Jorkong, Ponakang Kumko, Jengging, Karko, Gosang, Ramsing, Moying, Bomd, Janbao, Puging, Likor, Gette, Yingkiong, Simong, Haleng, Komkar, Geko, Geku Kumku and Chumsing could be affected by the proposed dam.
Libang claimed that the livelihoods of around 1.5 lakh people in the larger area could be at risk. However, the final number of affected villages and population will become clear only through official surveys and project documents.
‘It is not merely about compensation’
Protesters maintain that the movement is not limited to demands for compensation. Their principal objection, they say, is that financial compensation alone cannot address the permanent loss of land, villages and traditional livelihoods.
“Whether someone is offered Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh, our main issue is not just money. It is about our land, our villages and our future,” Libang said.
According to him, the Siang River is not merely a waterway for the people living in the region. Agriculture, fishing, forest resources, social traditions and tribal culture are deeply connected with the river.
The protesters therefore argue that assessing the impact of the mega hydropower project cannot be limited to calculating the monetary value of land and property.
Tear gas at protest site
The situation became particularly tense at the protest site on Monday. Protesters alleged that security personnel used tear gas to disperse them. Following the incident, angry local residents reportedly blocked the road leading to the project site by placing large boulders and erected temporary structures to prevent security personnel from entering the area and accessing the construction site.
“People became more angry after tear gas was used on Monday. The road leading to the project site has now been blocked. If an attempt is made to forcibly proceed with the work, the situation could become more tense,” Libang said.
The protesters have urged the government to resolve the issue through dialogue rather than attempting to push ahead with construction through force.
Demand for dialogue
Another major allegation by the protesters is that there has not been adequate and transparent consultation between the government and residents regarding the project. They have demanded that all information concerning the project's impact, rehabilitation, compensation, environmental risks and the rights of local communities be made public.
According to the protesters, various MOUs and other documents have been circulated from time to time, but local residents have not been adequately informed about their complete contents or the overall impact of the proposed project.
Concerns over dam safety
Local residents have also raised questions about the safety and geographical location of the proposed mega dam. They argue that factors such as the topography of the Siang Valley, river dynamics and the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes must be thoroughly examined before proceeding with such a large hydropower project.
Protesters have expressed concern that any structural damage to the dam or the need for sudden release of a large volume of water could potentially cause extensive damage in downstream areas. Meanwhile, security arrangements have reportedly been strengthened in the area in view of the tense situation at the protest site. Local sources said an ITBP team has already arrived in the area, according to protesters.
‘We want development, but with our rights protected’
Members of the Siang Indigenous Farmer Forum have made it clear that they are not opposed to development. However, they say they are not prepared to lose their land, villages, culture and livelihoods in the name of development.
They have demanded that a transparent and comprehensive consultation process, scientific assessment of environmental and social impacts, protection of the rights of affected people and a clear rehabilitation policy be ensured before any decision is taken on the project.
Several districts of Arunachal Pradesh have significant populations of the Adi indigenous community. The concerns surrounding the proposed dam are particularly deep in the Siang Valley because of the community’s longstanding cultural and traditional relationship with the river. There are around 76,000 people belonging to the Adi community across five districts of Arunachal Pradesh. With the situation in the Siang Valley remaining tense, creating an environment for renewed dialogue between the government and protesters is being viewed as the most important step to prevent further escalation.
The key question now is whether the government can address the concerns of local residents and find a balance between development and the rights, livelihoods and cultural heritage of communities living along the Siang River. (With inputs from Pranab Kumar Das)
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