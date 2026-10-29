Protests Over Student Union Elections Enter 18th Day At Jamia
Students are demanding resumption of Students' Union elections and a timeline for the approval of the union's constitution.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The protests at Jamia Millia Islamia held over the restoration of the Students' Union have entered 18th day on Thursday.
Students are demanding resumption of Students' Union elections, which have been suspended for nearly 20 years. The student protests began on October 12.
Among the other demands are the announcement of an election date and a timeline for the approval of the union's constitution.
Earlier on October 26, the university administration issued an order that Students' Union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the constitution.
The administration also withdrew the suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students.
However, the students have continued protests and have stated that the administration has failed to provide a date for the approval of the constitution.
Protesting students have also sought clarity over other demands. Uzma, a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, said that the university administration has adopted a harsh stance toward the protesting students while the demonstration has continued for the 18th consecutive day.
"Initially, during discussions, the administration had promised to withdraw the suspension notices issued to students and to announce an election date. However, no specific timeline has been provided to us," said Uzma.
Expulsion Threats To Students
A female student has alleged that the administration is issuing fresh threats and that they have been warned that participation in the protests will result in their eviction from hostels and expulsion from the university.
A student, Sadh, of the Faculty of Engineering, said that during discussions with the administration regarding the student union elections, they were given assurances similar to the ones given in 2016. "Students are no longer willing to accept such assurances."
Students have demanded that the university be reopened and are boycotting online classes while calling for restoration of offline classes.
Meanwhile, while today marks the Foundation Day of Jamia Millia Islamia University in the wake of student protests, the administration has cancelled all scheduled programmes. The University has extended the duration of online classes until November 24.
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