ETV Bharat / state

Protests Over Student Union Elections Enter 18th Day At Jamia

New Delhi: The protests at Jamia Millia Islamia held over the restoration of the Students' Union have entered 18th day on Thursday.

Students are demanding resumption of Students' Union elections, which have been suspended for nearly 20 years. The student protests began on October 12.

Among the other demands are the announcement of an election date and a timeline for the approval of the union's constitution.

Earlier on October 26, the university administration issued an order that Students' Union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the constitution.

The administration also withdrew the suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students.

However, the students have continued protests and have stated that the administration has failed to provide a date for the approval of the constitution.

Protesting students have also sought clarity over other demands. Uzma, a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, said that the university administration has adopted a harsh stance toward the protesting students while the demonstration has continued for the 18th consecutive day.