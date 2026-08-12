ETV Bharat / state

Protests Intensify Over Lack Of Headway In Throat-Slit Woman's Murder Case In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: Protests have intensified over the lack of headway in the death of Bhanwari Devi of the Lohawat area of Phalodi district in Rajasthan, who was allegedly murdered outside her house on her farm last month.

On July 27, assailants slit Devi's throat while she was sleeping outside her house and attacked her daughters, who, however, survived. After the incident, the police have failed to apprehend any of the accused.

A hunger strike led by former MLA Krishna Ram Bishnoi is going on outside the police station as the protestors demanded action against the accused in the case. According to protestors, sixteen days have passed since the incident, yet those who killed Devi remain unidentified.

People have been on a hunger strike since August 6, and the number of participants in the protest is increasing each day. People braved heavy rain Wednesday to be part of the protest outside the Lohawat police station. Bishnoi said that the protest would continue "until justice is served."

Several officials, including the Jodhpur and Phalodi district collectors, have visited the protest site to persuade demonstrators to call off the strike. Former MLA Bishnoi, however, said that while the Lohawat police are investigating the case, the local police officers are influencing the probe. He added that since the government has failed to take any action against officers for their failure to arrest the accused, they were forced to go on hunger strike.