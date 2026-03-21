ETV Bharat / state

Protests In UP's Mathura As Cow Vigilante Run Over By Truck

Mathura: A cow vigilante, Chandrashekhar popularly known as 'Farsa wale Baba' was killed after he was run over by a truck on a highway near Haryana border.

Chandrashekhar along with his aides had stopped another vehicle on suspicion of cattle smuggling when the incident occurred, officials said. The incident triggered violent protests and a traffic blockade on the day when President Droupadi Murmu was visiting the district. Angry locals blocked the national highway, leading to traffic snarls stretching for several kilometres.

Supporters of Chandrashekhar, who was known as 'Farsa wale Baba', alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers when he was trying to stop a truck carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area. Authorities rejected the claim and claimed the accident occurred due to poor visibility.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident occurred around 4 am when the victim, along with his followers, stopped a Nagaland-registered container on suspicion that it was carrying cattle near Kosi Kalan area. The vehicle was found to be carrying grocery items such as soap, phenyl and shampoo.