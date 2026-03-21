Protests In UP's Mathura As Cow Vigilante Run Over By Truck
Supporters of Chandrashekhar, who was known as 'Farsa wale Baba', alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers near Kotvan border area.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Mathura: A cow vigilante, Chandrashekhar popularly known as 'Farsa wale Baba' was killed after he was run over by a truck on a highway near Haryana border.
Chandrashekhar along with his aides had stopped another vehicle on suspicion of cattle smuggling when the incident occurred, officials said. The incident triggered violent protests and a traffic blockade on the day when President Droupadi Murmu was visiting the district. Angry locals blocked the national highway, leading to traffic snarls stretching for several kilometres.
Supporters of Chandrashekhar, who was known as 'Farsa wale Baba', alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers when he was trying to stop a truck carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area. Authorities rejected the claim and claimed the accident occurred due to poor visibility.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident occurred around 4 am when the victim, along with his followers, stopped a Nagaland-registered container on suspicion that it was carrying cattle near Kosi Kalan area. The vehicle was found to be carrying grocery items such as soap, phenyl and shampoo.
He said amid dense fog, a Rajasthan-registered truck carrying wire rammed into them from behind, leading to Chandrashekhar's death on the spot. The truck driver was injured, and the vehicle was damaged. According to videos circulating on social media, protesters allegedly vandalised police and administrative vehicles when authorities attempted to clear the road.
The police later resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said some anti-social elements tried to disturb the situation, prompting police action.
Four to five people have been detained for questioning, he said, adding that the situation was under control with traffic restored. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, he added. The police said Chandrashekhar's body was taken by followers to his gaushala (cow shelter) in Ajanokh village for the last rites. A post-mortem will be conducted if the family or followers request it in writing.
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