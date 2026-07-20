ETV Bharat / state

Protests In Several Gujarat Cities Supporting CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' March, Wangchuk; Some Detained

Ahmedabad: Protests were held in several cities of Gujarat on Monday in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, which is leading a 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi against alleged irregularities in the education sector and exam paper leaks, and activist Sonam Wangchuk. In Ahmedabad, police detained some persons as they gathered at Law Garden since they did not have permission for the agitation, officials said.

Protests were also held in cities like Surat, Junagadh and Bhavnagar, with participants chanting slogans against the government and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, wearing T-shirts in support of CJP and holding banners hailing Wangchuk and his hunger strike.

Some of them also held copies of the Constitution in their hands.