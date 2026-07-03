ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Protests In Raipur's Nakti Village Over Demolition Of Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY

Protests in Raipur's Nakti village over demolition of homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The demolition of houses in Raipur's Nakti village has snowballed into a major controversy, with displaced families questioning how homes sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) werer declared illegal and razed.

The affected families, accompanied by Congress leaders, staged a sit-in protest outside the Collectorate office on Friday, demanding rehabilitation in Nakti village, adequate compensation and action against officials responsible for the demolition.

Protesters demanded the resignation of BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal for failing to halt the demolition. The displaced families have stated that their documents were verified before they availed the benefits of the PMAY scheme. According to them, their houses were sanctioned based on land records, ration cards, voter IDs, and other documentation.

"The government itself verified our documents and sanctioned our houses under PMAY. If the land was illegal, why were we declared eligible? And if everything was legal, why were bulldozers sent to demolish our homes?" a displaced resident asked.