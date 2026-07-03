Chhattisgarh: Protests In Raipur's Nakti Village Over Demolition Of Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY
Residents of Chhattisgarh village and Congress workers staged a sit-in seeking answers on how government-approved PM Awas homes were razed.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Raipur: The demolition of houses in Raipur's Nakti village has snowballed into a major controversy, with displaced families questioning how homes sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) werer declared illegal and razed.
The affected families, accompanied by Congress leaders, staged a sit-in protest outside the Collectorate office on Friday, demanding rehabilitation in Nakti village, adequate compensation and action against officials responsible for the demolition.
Protesters demanded the resignation of BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal for failing to halt the demolition. The displaced families have stated that their documents were verified before they availed the benefits of the PMAY scheme. According to them, their houses were sanctioned based on land records, ration cards, voter IDs, and other documentation.
"The government itself verified our documents and sanctioned our houses under PMAY. If the land was illegal, why were we declared eligible? And if everything was legal, why were bulldozers sent to demolish our homes?" a displaced resident asked.
Many families said they borrowed up to Rs 3 lakh to complete construction, relying on government assistance. With their houses demolished, they now face mounting debt and uncertainty.
"Our homes have been reduced to rubble, but the bank loans remain. We have lost both our shelter and our savings. Who will take responsibility for our financial ruin?" another resident said.
Residents said that the flats allotted in Sector-30 have no nearby schools for their children and they fear relocation will deprive them of employment while disrupting their children's schooling.
Families also complained that the apartments offered are too small to accommodate families of 10 to 15 members. They further expressed concern over elderly family members being shifted to fourth-floor flats calling the arrangement impractical and inhumane.
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