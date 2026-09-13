Protests Held Outside CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Demanding Justice In Mohanjit 'Custodial Torture', Gulzar 'Suicide' Cases
Protesters said their agitation will continue till the state government conducts a thorough probe and takes action against the accused in both cases.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Sangrur: Leaders from many opposition political parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, along with members of farmer and labour organisations held a major protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's residence in Sangrur on Sunday regarding the alleged assault on anti-drug activist Mohanjit Sheron and agricultural labourer Gulzar Singh's suicide case.
Despite heavy rain, the protesters continued their sit-in demonstration, raising slogans against the state government and demanding justice in the two cases.
The protesters said despite Mohanjit's alleged assault, he has failed to receive justice. Mohanjit said, "In a democracy, every individual has the right to protest peacefully. I merely registered my protest by showing a black flag, after which I was assaulted. No action has been taken. The officials involved have simply been sent on leave or transferred. A deeply tragic incident occurred involving Gulzar Singh and his family, and now efforts are underway to have the case quashed."
Earlier on September 2, Mohanjit had climbed a rooftop to stage a black flag protest against the CM's convoy in Sheron village and had raised slogans questioning the government's failure to curb drug menace. After this, he was detained and underwent alleged brutal police torture. The Sangrur police, however, denied the allegations, claiming Mohanjit was taken into preventive custody and subsequently released.
In the incident pertaining to the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, the agricultural labourer had questioned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about his son's severe addiction and the unchecked sale of drugs. Gulzar's family alleged that instead of taking action against the drug nexus, local AAP leaders visited their house and pressurised him to apologise to the Minister. Distressed by this, Gulzar allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticides.
The protesters are demanding an impartial investigation into the incident surrounding Gulzar's death. Citing a video recorded by Gulzar prior to his death, the protesters demanded action against the Finance Minister.
"The cases involving Mohanjit Sheron and Gulzar Singh are both serious. The apathy of the state government and the bureaucracy has become evident in both instances. No action has been taken so far. Gulzar Singh's cremation was carried out forcibly. We have joined the protest to pressurise the government," Parminder Dhindsa, Akali Dal leader.
The protesters have announced that the agitation would continue until they receive justice in both the cases. "The government will have to deliver justice. It is under pressure as elections are ahead and attempts to shield Minister Harpal Cheema," said Rajinder Deepa, a Congress leader.
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