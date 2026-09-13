ETV Bharat / state

Protests Held Outside CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Demanding Justice In Mohanjit 'Custodial Torture', Gulzar 'Suicide' Cases

Sangrur: Leaders from many opposition political parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, along with members of farmer and labour organisations held a major protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's residence in Sangrur on Sunday regarding the alleged assault on anti-drug activist Mohanjit Sheron and agricultural labourer Gulzar Singh's suicide case.

Despite heavy rain, the protesters continued their sit-in demonstration, raising slogans against the state government and demanding justice in the two cases.

The protesters said despite Mohanjit's alleged assault, he has failed to receive justice. Mohanjit said, "In a democracy, every individual has the right to protest peacefully. I merely registered my protest by showing a black flag, after which I was assaulted. No action has been taken. The officials involved have simply been sent on leave or transferred. A deeply tragic incident occurred involving Gulzar Singh and his family, and now efforts are underway to have the case quashed."

Earlier on September 2, Mohanjit had climbed a rooftop to stage a black flag protest against the CM's convoy in Sheron village and had raised slogans questioning the government's failure to curb drug menace. After this, he was detained and underwent alleged brutal police torture. The Sangrur police, however, denied the allegations, claiming Mohanjit was taken into preventive custody and subsequently released.