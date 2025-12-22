ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt Over Flag Hoisting At Dargah In Tamil Nadu, BJP Stages Road Blockade

Locals arguing with police over lamp lighting ceremony ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: Tension prevailed following a protest against the flag-hoisting ceremony during the Santhanakoodu festival at the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah in at Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, officials said on Monday. Police said 20 protesters were arrested while BJP workers staged a road-blockade along the Thirumangalam-Madurai stretch. Thiruparankundram hill is home to both the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and the sixth-century-old Palani Andavar Temple. Protests broke out when some members of the Islamic community proceeded to hoist a flag at the dargah under police protection on December 21. Locals protested against it and got into an argument with police over being denied to light lamps at the temple in the same hilltop. The lamp lighting matter is pending before the court. The Santhanakoodu festival is scheduled to continue till January 6 and flag hoisting is an important ritual. Members of the Islamic community had approached the administration for permission to hold the flag hoisting ceremony at the hilltop dargah. Few days ago, permission was granted at a peace meeting in the presence of the Thirumangalam RDO Sivajothi. On December 20, members were allowed to access the hill via the mountain path to repair the flagpole at the dargah. At that time, residents of the Palani Andavar Temple street on the mountain path protested and argued with the police over being refused to perform ritual at the temple. Subsequently, the police registered a case against 12 people.