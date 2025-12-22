Protests Erupt Over Flag Hoisting At Dargah In Tamil Nadu, BJP Stages Road Blockade
Locals protested after they were denied permission for traditional lamp lighting ceremony at temple while allowing a group to perform flag hoisting at the dargah.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Madurai: Tension prevailed following a protest against the flag-hoisting ceremony during the Santhanakoodu festival at the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah in at Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, officials said on Monday. Police said 20 protesters were arrested while BJP workers staged a road-blockade along the Thirumangalam-Madurai stretch.
Thiruparankundram hill is home to both the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and the sixth-century-old Palani Andavar Temple.
Protests broke out when some members of the Islamic community proceeded to hoist a flag at the dargah under police protection on December 21. Locals protested against it and got into an argument with police over being denied to light lamps at the temple in the same hilltop. The lamp lighting matter is pending before the court.
#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | The flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival was held at the Sikandar Dargah at the Thiruparankundram hill. pic.twitter.com/TnETINM56Q— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025
The Santhanakoodu festival is scheduled to continue till January 6 and flag hoisting is an important ritual. Members of the Islamic community had approached the administration for permission to hold the flag hoisting ceremony at the hilltop dargah. Few days ago, permission was granted at a peace meeting in the presence of the Thirumangalam RDO Sivajothi.
On December 20, members were allowed to access the hill via the mountain path to repair the flagpole at the dargah. At that time, residents of the Palani Andavar Temple street on the mountain path protested and argued with the police over being refused to perform ritual at the temple. Subsequently, the police registered a case against 12 people.
On December 21, over 200 police personnel were deployed along the path leading to the hill in view of the Santhanakoodu flag hoisting ceremony. As news spread that permission had been granted for hoisting flag at the hilltop dargah, locals launched a protest against police, questioning how 'outsiders' could be allowed to go to the hill while they, who live at the foot of the hill, were being prevented from going ahead with their lamp lighting ceremony at the temple. After this, they staged a protest holding oil lamps in their hands.
Police arrested more than 20 people who participated in the protest and took them to Thirunagar. Senior BJP leader H Raja and others visited the protesters to offer their support.
As those arrested were not released even after 6 pm, more than a hundred BJP members staged a road blockade on the Thirumangalam-Madurai stretch, demanding their release, triggering tension in the area. Police arrested many BJP members who were participating in the protest.
Meanwhile, the Santhanakoodu procession began at the dargah on Periya Ratha Veethi (Big Chariot Street) at around 8 pm. The flag was carried in a decorated bullock cart through Periya Ratha Veethi, Keezha Ratha Veethi (East Chariot Street) and the 16 Pillar Mandapam before reaching the dargah. Around 10 Muslim devotees, under heavy police protection, carried the flagpole along the mountain path to erect it on the hilltop, an official said.
Soon, several residents of Palani Andavar Temple Street came there, arguing with the police as to why only Muslims were being allowed to go to the hill while they were not allowed to light lamps, the official added.
Subsequently, few residents of the area, carrying earthen lamps, chanting 'Arohara', tried to cross the barricade, claiming they were going to light lamps on the hilltop temple. This resulted in a scuffle. Later, police stopped another group, who tried to go to the hill via a different path with earthen lamps.
After this, locals requested to light lamps they had brought at the Palani Andavar Temple and permission was granted to two persons, including a woman, to light a lamp and offer prayers at the temple.
