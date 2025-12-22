ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt In West Bengal Over Killing Of Bengali Hindu Youth In Bangladesh, Visa Centre Shut In Siliguri

Kolkata/Siliguri: The repercussions of the murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a Bengali Hindu youth, who was beaten and burnt alive in turbulent Bangladesh, has reached West Bengal, with protests erupting on Monday in the state.

Agitators protesting against the killng of Das have shut down the Bangladesh visa application centre located on Sevak Road, in the heart of Siliguri. Last week, Dipu, who was an employee of a garment factory in Bhaluka, Bangladesh, was first lynched and then burnt alive after being hanged on the street.

As the video of the incident surfaced, anger has erupted worldwide against the interim government of Bangladesh and its chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus. Questions have also been raised about Yunus's role.

In this situation, people in West Bengal have now started raising their voices against the constantly increasing unrest and oppression of minorities in Bangladesh. On Monday morning, protests and demonstrations began in Siliguri in phases.

The Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha started protesting from Sunday night. They held a torchlight procession in the city and demanded that all kinds of medical, educational, and other facilities for Bangladeshis in India be stopped.

On Monday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad took to the streets on this issue. The activists first held a protest march from Baghajatin Park ground. The procession went through Kachari Road and reached Hashmi Chowk. There, the members of the organisation blocked the road.

After the police removed the blockade, the workers and supporters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad marched through Bidhan Road and surrounded the Bangladesh visa application center on Sevak Road and staged a demonstration.