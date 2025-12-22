Protests Erupt In West Bengal Over Killing Of Bengali Hindu Youth In Bangladesh, Visa Centre Shut In Siliguri
In Kolkata, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a march to the Bangladesh High Commission to register protest against the murder of Dipu Chandra Das.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 11:51 PM IST|
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 12:47 AM IST
Kolkata/Siliguri: The repercussions of the murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a Bengali Hindu youth, who was beaten and burnt alive in turbulent Bangladesh, has reached West Bengal, with protests erupting on Monday in the state.
Agitators protesting against the killng of Das have shut down the Bangladesh visa application centre located on Sevak Road, in the heart of Siliguri. Last week, Dipu, who was an employee of a garment factory in Bhaluka, Bangladesh, was first lynched and then burnt alive after being hanged on the street.
As the video of the incident surfaced, anger has erupted worldwide against the interim government of Bangladesh and its chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus. Questions have also been raised about Yunus's role.
In this situation, people in West Bengal have now started raising their voices against the constantly increasing unrest and oppression of minorities in Bangladesh. On Monday morning, protests and demonstrations began in Siliguri in phases.
The Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha started protesting from Sunday night. They held a torchlight procession in the city and demanded that all kinds of medical, educational, and other facilities for Bangladeshis in India be stopped.
On Monday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad took to the streets on this issue. The activists first held a protest march from Baghajatin Park ground. The procession went through Kachari Road and reached Hashmi Chowk. There, the members of the organisation blocked the road.
After the police removed the blockade, the workers and supporters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad marched through Bidhan Road and surrounded the Bangladesh visa application center on Sevak Road and staged a demonstration.
During the protest, the demonstrators vandalised the visa centre's signboards and tore down the flex banners. They also locked the gate of the Bangladesh visa center from the outside. Later, police arrived and brought the situation under control. The protesters are demanding that all types of visas for Bangladeshis be stopped immediately. Otherwise, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned of even larger protests in the future.
Lakshman Bansal, the president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Darjeeling district unit, said, "The persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh is continuously increasing. A helpless Hindu was brutally lynched and burnt alive. The central government must now take strong action against Bangladesh."
Meanwhile in Kolkata, Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a march to the Bangladesh High Commission protesting the murder of Dipu Chandra Das. He, along with over a hundred sadhus and saints, proceeded towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission building at the Park Circus Beck Bagan intersection.
However, when the police blocked their path, Suvendu, Shankar Ghosh, and several other BJP leaders and the sadhus sat down on the road. Slogans were chanted against Muhammad Yunus in protest against the murder of Dipu Chandra Das. Police forces were deployed to control the situation.
All through the day, protests were held outside the Bangladesh High Commission against the recent killings and persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. As a result, the High Commission was virtually forced to close its doors. Several political and mass organisations, including the National Congress and the Atheist Forum, protested at the Bangladesh High Commission.
Under the direction of the state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, protests were held at the Bangladesh High Commission office under the supervision of the presidents of the four Kolkata district Congress committees. Congress leaders, workers, and supporters marched from Begbagan intersection and protested in front of the Bangladesh High Commission.
A chaotic situation was witnesed in the Beck Bagan area. When the protesters tried to enter the High Commission defying the police barricades, an altercation broke out with the police. Later, the situation was brought under control. Representatives of various organisations submitted their written demands to the High Commission.