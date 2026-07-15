Protests Erupt At Village In Punjab's Mansa Over Desecration Of Guru Granth Sahib
The granthi of the gurudwara at Birewala Jattan village said he noticed objectionable writings on some pages of the holy scripture.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Mansa: Tension gripped Birewala Jattan village in Punjab's Mansa district after an alleged incident of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at a local gurdwara on Wednesday.
Objectionable and abusive words were reportedly found written on several pages of the holy scripture, triggering outrage among the Sikh community. Several locals and Nihangs gathered at the gurudwara demanding action against the culprits. The gurdwara’s granthi (priest), Gurwinder Singh, alleged the desecration had taken place a few months back.
Singh claimed he was appointed at the gurdwara around two months ago and was informed at the time that the matter had already been reported to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Sources said while inspecting the ‘saroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib on the day, Singh noticed objectionable writings on some pages. He reportedly informed the congregation to ensure transparency and questioned why no action had been taken despite the complaint having been submitted earlier.
Locals too questioned why no action was taken against those responsible for the act. As the protests intensified, a police team rushed to the village to restore order and peace. SHO of Jorkiya police station, Balbir Singh said he was made aware of the issue once he reached the village along with his team. He said an investigation has been started into the matter by the police and SGPC.
Painful to learn that a sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji has occurred in Mansa district today. The poor record of the Aam Aadmi Party govt vis a vis convictions in such cases has emboldened those who want to disturb the communal harmony of Punjab. Guru Dokhi chief minister… pic.twitter.com/zP2u8yFE9M— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 15, 2026
Meanwhile, Bathinda MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the state government over the issue. She took to X and said, "Painful to learn that a sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji has occurred in Mansa district today. The poor record of the Aam Aadmi Party govt vis a vis convictions in such cases has emboldened those who want to disturb the communal harmony of Punjab".
She said, "Guru Dokhi chief minister @BhagwantMann" needs to ensure those committing such heinous crimes are punished. The present track record of the AAP govt speaks otherwise. Out of 597 sacrilege cases in the last 9 years only 44 cases have ended in conviction even as 99 persons have been acquitted & 102 cases remain unsolved".
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