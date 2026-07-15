ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt At Village In Punjab's Mansa Over Desecration Of Guru Granth Sahib

Mansa: Tension gripped Birewala Jattan village in Punjab's Mansa district after an alleged incident of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at a local gurdwara on Wednesday.

Objectionable and abusive words were reportedly found written on several pages of the holy scripture, triggering outrage among the Sikh community. Several locals and Nihangs gathered at the gurudwara demanding action against the culprits. The gurdwara’s granthi (priest), Gurwinder Singh, alleged the desecration had taken place a few months back.

Singh claimed he was appointed at the gurdwara around two months ago and was informed at the time that the matter had already been reported to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sources said while inspecting the ‘saroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib on the day, Singh noticed objectionable writings on some pages. He reportedly informed the congregation to ensure transparency and questioned why no action had been taken despite the complaint having been submitted earlier.