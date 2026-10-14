ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt At JNU Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam; ABVP Demands Arrest

ABVP activists burn the effigy of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Congress MP and former professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is in the eye of the storm over alleged sexual harassment of female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). As part of the ongoing police investigation, the Delhi Police have pasted an official notice outside MP Bimol Akoijam's residence on the JNU campus.

This action came after serious allegations of sexual harassment were levelled by 11 female students and the subsequent filing of an FIR.

Meanwhile, outrage among students and various organisations on the university campus has reached a boiling point over this issue. On Wednesday, the JNU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the university's main gate. Activists registered their strong opposition by burning an effigy of the Congress MP and demanded that the police take impartial action and arrest him immediately.