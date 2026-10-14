Protests Erupt At JNU Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam; ABVP Demands Arrest
Police action came after serious allegations of sexual harassment were levelled by 11 female students and the subsequent filing of an FIR.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and former professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is in the eye of the storm over alleged sexual harassment of female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). As part of the ongoing police investigation, the Delhi Police have pasted an official notice outside MP Bimol Akoijam's residence on the JNU campus.
This action came after serious allegations of sexual harassment were levelled by 11 female students and the subsequent filing of an FIR.
Meanwhile, outrage among students and various organisations on the university campus has reached a boiling point over this issue. On Wednesday, the JNU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the university's main gate.
Activists registered their strong opposition by burning an effigy of the Congress MP and demanded that the police take impartial action and arrest him immediately.
During the protest, ABVP leaders raised pointed questions regarding Congress party slogans such as "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" (I am a girl, I can fight). The ABVP said that the party maintains silence when a matter involves its own MPs or office-bearers, thereby exposing its double standards.
Mayank Panchal, president of ABVP JNU unit, stated that women's safety should not be limited to mere slogans and election speeches. Following an internal committee inquiry into complaints by female students at JNU, Akoijam has already been dismissed from his job and an FIR has been registered in the case.
Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar Piyush, secretary, ABVP JNU unit, said, ”An individual's political position, influence, or organisational reach cannot serve as grounds to evade accountability before the law. The safety, dignity, and honour of female students are far more significant issues than the image of any political party. The ABVP demands an impartial investigation into the matter and that the judicial process be allowed to proceed without any political interference.”
Read more