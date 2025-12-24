ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt At Bengal Land Ports Over Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Security personnel try to stop BJP supporters during a protest against the alleged killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, near Howrah Bridge, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Members of a pro-Hindu organisation held demonstrations at several land ports along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Wednesday over the killing of a man belonging to the minority community in the neighbouring country. Scuffles also broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters during a protest in Howrah district.

Trouble started after the police stopped a procession by the saffron party before it could reach Howrah Bridge, triggering heated arguments between protesters and security personnel.

"We will not let anyone hamper normal life and cause trouble to commuters in the garb of protest. We will act in accordance with the law to thwart any attempts to create trouble," a senior officer of Howrah Police told PTI.

As police prevented the march from proceeding, protesters squatted on the road and attempted to break through barricades, leading to scuffles. The police alleged that the demonstrators turned aggressive, forcing security personnel to take action to disperse them.

Members of the Sanatani Aikya Parishad staged demonstrations at Petrapole and Ghojadanga land ports in North 24 Parganas district, Manoharpur Muchia in Malda, and Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district, alleging atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

In North 24 Parganas, BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania led a procession from Jayantipur Bazar towards the Petrapole border. The protesters were stopped near the zero point by the Border Security Force, which erected barricades to prevent them from proceeding further. The demonstrators raised slogans and expressed strong resentment against the Md Yunus-led administration in Bangladesh.